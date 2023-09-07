ModernGhana logo
Nigeria: Election petition verdict failed to restore confidence in our dreams of free and fair elections – PDP’s Atiku Abubakar

Peoples Democratic Party's presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar says the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal failed to restore confidence in free and fair elections in Nigeria.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday in Abuja, Atiku Abubakar said the tribunal's judgment upholding President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's election victory "utterly falls far short of expectation".

“I am afraid that the judgement of the court as rendered by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal yesterday, failed to restore confidence in our dreams of free and fair elections devoid of human manipulations,” he said

"The last presidential election in our country and the way it was managed by the electoral umpire leaves behind unenviable precedents, which I believe the courts have a duty to redress," he added.

The PDP flagbearer said he believes the electoral process should reflect the true wishes of the electorate.

"I believe that such is the only way through which our democracy can have a manifest expression of its true meaning," he added.

He further that he has instructed his lawyers to appeal the verdict at the Supreme Court while vowing to continue his quest for credible elections regardless of the outcome.

He urged his supporters to remain steadfast, saying losing a battle is less important than losing the war and expressed confidence the judiciary will still deliver justice.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Just in....
