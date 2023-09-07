Bernard Allotey Jacobs

07.09.2023 LISTEN

Bernard Allotey Jacobs, a social commentator has offered advice to failed NPP presidential aspirant, Alan Kyerematen, following his withdrawal from the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) upcoming presidential election.

Allotey Jacobs urges Mr Kyerematen to take a break and do some self-reflection as he contemplates his future in the party.

Allotey Jacobs, while speaking on Peace FM's “Kokrokoo” morning show emphasised the importance of Kyerematen in NPP, despite his withdrawal from the presidential contest.

He urged Kyerematen to view his recent defeat as a wake-up call and an opportunity for self-improvement.

"As a matter of fact, the man is so noble, but you see, Heaven decides who should be a leader.

“It is not by the wisdom of men but it is the will of God. But sometimes, in politics, God becomes a neutral referee, and if you have a good team, they win the elections for you. Alan didn't have a team," Allotey Jacobs stated during the discussion.

Allotey Jacobs further advised Alan Kyerematen to distance himself from his campaign team, whom he believed were responsible for his lacklustre performance in the election.

He urged Mr Kyerematen to "close his ears" to the advice and influence of his campaign team, who he perceived as failures.