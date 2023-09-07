Anyone with a voice must speak against corruption, greed in our country – Sam Jonah

The Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Dr. Sir Sam Jonah has stressed that he will not sit down for Ghana to collapse without doing anything.

Speaking at the 2023 annual general conference of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSG), the Ghanaian statesman said corruption and greed have eaten deep into the country’s fabric.

He said as a country, it is important that everyone with a voice speaks up against the ills to help save the motherland from further decline.

“Corruption and greed have eaten deep into the fabric of our nation. Young people are fast losing hope and dignity in Labour. Public services, which are already paid for by taxpayers money are subject to bribes solicited by public officials in order to speed up processes for t to exempt people from necessary procures.

"I don’t know about you but I have no other country but Ghana. And I do not want any country but Ghana. Every capable citizen blessed with some ability and a voice must speak against the wrongs and help get our motherland Ghana on its right footing,” Sir Sam Jonah said.

He said he has no other country besides Ghana and will always speak his mind as part of efforts to get those in authority to do the right thing for the country to become a better place.