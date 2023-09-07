Going independent not an option; even small parties have failed—KNUST lecturer tells Alan

07.09.2023 LISTEN

Dr. Kwasi Amakye Boateng, a prominent lecturer at political science of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has advised former presidential aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Alan Kyerematen to abandon any thoughts of running as an independent candidate.

According to Mr. Boateng, other smaller parties have attempted to capture political power since independence but have failed woefully.

In an interview with Asempa FM's Ekosii Sen show, he said “He [Alan] should discard it immediately. He is not going to cause any magic in this country. Small parties have not survived in Ghana from the time of the struggle for independence till date."

“Small parties have not fared well. If he [Alan] stands as an independent candidate, even Ashanti region will not vote for him.

“It will be a one-horse race in which Vice President, Dr Bawumia will win big again,” Dr. Kwasi Amakye Boateng stated.

Dr Amakye Boateng said the outcome of the November 4 presidential primary has already been decided.