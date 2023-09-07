ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
07.09.2023 Headlines

Alan's flagbearership withdrawal: 'Blame your campaign team' — Allotey Jacobs to Alan

Alan's flagbearership withdrawal: 'Blame your campaign team' —Allotey Jacobs to Alan
07.09.2023 LISTEN

Bernard Allotey Jacobs, former NDC Chairman for the Central Region has offered his perspective about Alan Kyerematen's recent withdrawal from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential race.

Alan Kyerematen, a former NPP presidential aspirant made headlines when he announced his withdrawal from the party's upcoming presidential election scheduled for November 4.

According to him, his decision was motivated by concerns over alleged intimidation, violence, and what he perceived as a bias in favour of a specific candidate during the Special Delegates Conference.

In a press statement issued on September 5, 2023, Kyerematen stated, "I wish to confirm that I am honourably withdrawing from the process that will lead to the Presidential Primaries to be held on the 4th of November 2023."

He cited events leading up to, during, and after the Special Delegates Conference as evidence of a strategic bias and significant intimidation of delegates.

"After having carefully analysed the results of the said elections, it is absolutely clear to me from events leading to, during and after the elections, that the Special Delegates Conference was strategically and tactically skewed in favour of one particular Aspirant. The pronouncements made by some leading Members of our Party both before and after the elections, also lend weight to my observations.

"The level of intimidation of varying intensity, directly and indirectly unleashed on a significant number of Delegates at various Voting Centers across the sixteen regions, is unprecedented in the history of our Party.

Portions of the statement further read, “In addition, the fact that my Polling Agent in the NorthEast region has suffered severe damage to his eyesight, arising from his bold and courageous effort to ensure compliance with the very rules and regulations for the conduct of the elections as approved by the Presidential Elections Committee, will forever remain a dark spot in the history of internal elections within the Party. This incident and various acts of violence and collusion, reported in other Voting Centers, are appalling, unconscionable, and despicable.”

Reacting to Alan Kyerematen's allegations, Mr Jacobs believes Alan Kyerematen's campaign team is to blame for his inability to secure significant support during the NPP Special Delegates Conference held on August 26, 2023.

Bernard Allotey Jacobs during an interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show stated, "Alan Kyerematen never had a campaign team, so he didn't have a base...he didn't have a team."

“Alan should be aware of this; the political chemistry of this country is such that if you think you have a name and people are hailing you, the voters will show you where power lies. Alan Kyerematen didn't have a team," Allotey Jacobs asserted.

Jacobs advised Kyerematen to take some time off to reflect on the political defeat and the role his campaign team played or lacked.

He also noted, "As a matter of fact, the man is so noble, but you see, Heaven decides who should be a leader. It is not by the wisdom of men, but it is the will of God.

“But sometimes, in politics, God becomes a neutral referee, and if you have a good team, they win the elections for you. Alan didn't have a team."

In another reaction to the accusations raised by Kyerematen as the basis for his withdrawal, Allotey Jacobs commented, "In every political defeat, there are always excuses."

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Order EC to hold limited voter registration at electoral areas — NDC, CPP other parties head to court
07.09.2023 | Headlines
‘Pay deaf ears to your ‘failed’ campaign team; have some rest and reflect on yourself’ — Allotey Jacobs tells Alan
07.09.2023 | Headlines
Anyone with a voice must speak against corruption, greed in our country – Sam Jonah
07.09.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Bernard Allotey Jacobs ‘Pay deaf ears to your ‘failed’ campaign team; have some rest and reflect on you...

2 hours ago

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover ‘You’ll avoid spending money, escape further disappointment; you did the right t...

2 hours ago

My political journey began with an unexpected invitation from a friend—Dr. Abu Sakara reveals My political journey began with an unexpected invitation from a friend—Dr. Abu S...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo built over 140 courts under his regime; giving judges jobs to do makes sense —Titus Glover 'humbles' Mahama on judiciary allegations ‘Akufo-Addo built over 140 courts under his regime; giving judges jobs to do mak...

3 hours ago

I'm delighted about Alans withdrawal from NPP presidential contest; he should join the winning team—Nana Akomea I'm delighted about Alan’s withdrawal from NPP presidential contest; he should j...

3 hours ago

Alan's flagbearership withdrawal: 'Blame your campaign team' —Allotey Jacobs to Alan Alan's flagbearership withdrawal: 'Blame your campaign team' — Allotey Jacobs to...

3 hours ago

I do not think Alan will settle for running mate to Bawumia—Prof Gyampo I do not think Alan will settle for running mate to Bawumia—Prof Gyampo

3 hours ago

Becoming an independent candidate is not an option; you're a party stalwart—Mpraeso MP tells Alan Becoming an independent candidate is not an option; you're a party stalwart—Mpra...

3 hours ago

We're not threatened by IGP in our quest to break the 8 — Chairman Wontumi We're not threatened by IGP in our quest to break the 8 — Chairman Wontumi

4 hours ago

Ignore rumors of Ken Agyapong withdrawing from NPP presidential race—Campaign team Ignore rumors of Ken Agyapong withdrawing from NPP presidential race—Campaign te...

Just in....
body-container-line