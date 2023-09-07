07.09.2023 LISTEN

Bernard Allotey Jacobs, former NDC Chairman for the Central Region has offered his perspective about Alan Kyerematen's recent withdrawal from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential race.

Alan Kyerematen, a former NPP presidential aspirant made headlines when he announced his withdrawal from the party's upcoming presidential election scheduled for November 4.

According to him, his decision was motivated by concerns over alleged intimidation, violence, and what he perceived as a bias in favour of a specific candidate during the Special Delegates Conference.

In a press statement issued on September 5, 2023, Kyerematen stated, "I wish to confirm that I am honourably withdrawing from the process that will lead to the Presidential Primaries to be held on the 4th of November 2023."

He cited events leading up to, during, and after the Special Delegates Conference as evidence of a strategic bias and significant intimidation of delegates.

"After having carefully analysed the results of the said elections, it is absolutely clear to me from events leading to, during and after the elections, that the Special Delegates Conference was strategically and tactically skewed in favour of one particular Aspirant. The pronouncements made by some leading Members of our Party both before and after the elections, also lend weight to my observations.

"The level of intimidation of varying intensity, directly and indirectly unleashed on a significant number of Delegates at various Voting Centers across the sixteen regions, is unprecedented in the history of our Party.

Portions of the statement further read, “In addition, the fact that my Polling Agent in the NorthEast region has suffered severe damage to his eyesight, arising from his bold and courageous effort to ensure compliance with the very rules and regulations for the conduct of the elections as approved by the Presidential Elections Committee, will forever remain a dark spot in the history of internal elections within the Party. This incident and various acts of violence and collusion, reported in other Voting Centers, are appalling, unconscionable, and despicable.”

Reacting to Alan Kyerematen's allegations, Mr Jacobs believes Alan Kyerematen's campaign team is to blame for his inability to secure significant support during the NPP Special Delegates Conference held on August 26, 2023.

Bernard Allotey Jacobs during an interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show stated, "Alan Kyerematen never had a campaign team, so he didn't have a base...he didn't have a team."

“Alan should be aware of this; the political chemistry of this country is such that if you think you have a name and people are hailing you, the voters will show you where power lies. Alan Kyerematen didn't have a team," Allotey Jacobs asserted.

Jacobs advised Kyerematen to take some time off to reflect on the political defeat and the role his campaign team played or lacked.

He also noted, "As a matter of fact, the man is so noble, but you see, Heaven decides who should be a leader. It is not by the wisdom of men, but it is the will of God.

“But sometimes, in politics, God becomes a neutral referee, and if you have a good team, they win the elections for you. Alan didn't have a team."

In another reaction to the accusations raised by Kyerematen as the basis for his withdrawal, Allotey Jacobs commented, "In every political defeat, there are always excuses."