I do not think Alan will settle for running mate to Bawumia—Prof Gyampo

I do not think Alan will settle for running mate to Bawumia—Prof Gyampo
A senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG), Professor Ransford Gyampo has said Alan Kyerematen's withdrawal from contesting in the New Patriotic Party presidential (NPP) primaries offers him unlimited options to decide for his future.

According to Mr. Gyampo, Alan Kyerematen won't consider the job of a running mate to Bawumia because of his status as a senior party member.

He said in an interview with Citi TV that his current prospects are to either team up with other candidates or run as an independent.

Prof. Gyampo asserts that by running as an independent, Alan may emerge as a force to be reckoned with in the general elections in 2024.

“It depends on him, but I think that it may be quite difficult for Alan to accept to be Dr. Bawumia’s running mate, having been there from 2007 till now. I’m sure that he would want to subscribe to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) cliché of y3nim wo fri tete and that may not, in my view, allow him to want to be a running mate to Dr. Bawumia,” Professor Gyampo stated.

Professor Gyamp argues that Alan might either leave the party or establish coalitions with other candidates to become a strong contender.

“He can also decide to team up with other aspirants to present a certain formidable candidate, either led by himself or by other people or he can decide to go as an independent candidate, or he can decide to form his own political party and see if he can be a force to reckon with. If he also decides to form his own party, then he will still be a force to reckon with,” he emphasised.

Mr. Kyerematen, who secured the third position in the Special Delegates’ Conference was expected to be one of the five candidates for the upcoming November 4 presidential primaries.

However, he withdrew from the polls on Tuesday, September 5, citing alleged intimidation of his supporters and manipulation of the election in favor of one candidate.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
