C/R: 70yr old man found dead in his room at Assin Kushia hanging

An aged man has committed suicide at Assin Kushia in the Assin North District of the Central Region.

The deceased identified as Opanin Amissah hanged himself on Wednesday, September 6, after locking himself in his room.

Information gathered indicates that the deceased has been living in Assin Kushia for about 10 years now.

The people in the community know him as a good man who engaged in menial jobs to make a living.

Before his demise, he is said to have taken money from some farmers to weed their farms for them.

He could not execute the task due to an illness that got the better of him.

It is believed that pressure from these farmers who asked for their money back if he was unable to weed their farms may have forced him to commit suicide.

Before hanging himself, some people in Assin Kushia say Opanin Amissah complained of hardships from time to time.

He is said to have even attempted suicide in the past but failed.

Following a report of his death to the Assin Praso Police Command, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the St. Francis Xavier Hospital Mortuary at Assin Fosu.

Meanwhile, the Police are looking into the death to ascertain whether it is indeed suicide.