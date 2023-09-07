Stop seeing marriage as a barrier to success; marrying young may help you achieve your goals – Life Coach

Solomon Buchi, a Nigerian life coach, has shared his views on the perception many young people have about marriage being a hindrance to achieving their goals and ambitions.

In a recent tweet, Buchi challenged the notion that getting married early will prevent or distract young people from achieving their goals in life.

He argued that with the right partner, marriage can actually help a person thrive and fulfill their potential.

"I hate how y'all make marriage seem like the greatest barrier to ambition, without considering that the most important factor is your choice of a partner," Buchi wrote.

"Marriage can easily be what you make it. There are many accomplished married people — people who lacked base when they got married, but now, they are thriving in fulfilment,” added the Life Coach.

To illustrate his point, Buchi cited his younger sister's experience.

"My sister got married at 22, to my then friend, 25. My sister was still in school, and her husband had a good job. It's been three years of marriage, my sister has multiple businesses, she graduated with a first class, they have a beautiful baby girl," he shared.

He stressed, "You marry young and right, and achieve your goals. But feminists never see this kind of example."

He argues that one's goals and fulfilment depend most on their own agency and grit.

While the right partner can be a blessing, marriage itself, according to Mr. Buchi, is neither inherently a barrier nor a guarantee of success.