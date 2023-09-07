It’s been over six years of pain, agony under Akufo-Addo – Prophet Oduro laments

The founder and leader of Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro has lamented over the current state of the country as he clamours for a change in leadership.

During service at his change, the popular preacher said it has been six and a half years of pain under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo since he assumed office.

Insisting that President Akufo-Addo does not have the expertise to lead the country out of the current hardships, Prophet Kofi Oduro added that the President will go down in history as the worst president in the fourth republic.

“I want to tell my President, your expertise cannot fix this. From now until December 7, 2024, Your Excellency you will go down in history as the worst in the fourth republic.

“It’s been six and half years of pain and agony. Six and half years of bleeding and bloodshed. We need help,” Prophet Kofi Oduro said while delivering a sermon to his church members.

Just recently during the Super Delegate Congress of the NPP, President Akufo-Addo said he is confident that the new flagbearer of the party who becomes President after him will address the challenges facing the country.

This has not gone down well with a lot of Ghanaians who say it appears the President has abandoned ship with 18 months left on his second term in office.