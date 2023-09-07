We're not threatened by IGP in our quest to break the 8 — Chairman Wontumi

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is determined to break the 8 without any form of external support.

According to Chairman Wontumi, the NPP party will design good campaign messages to convince the electorate.

He said in an interview on an Accra-based Neat FM that, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has no influence in the outcome of elections.

“Dampare cannot stop NPP from breaking the 8. He cannot, it’s not true. We will not let NDC come into power. Dampare has just one vote and the rest of us have same,” Chairman Wontumi stated.

He continued by asserting that the details of the leaked audio plotting to oust the IGP Dampare is purely an internal problem within the Ghana Police Service.

“IGP Dampare has been in the Police Service for many years. NPP made him IGP. I supported his bid ahead of Kofi Boakye. I can boldly say NPP’s NEC, which I’m a member has not held any meeting to remove him and I don’t think the President will seek NPP’s counsel to relieve him of his duties. It’s an internal problem within the police so he should go and solve it.”

Chairman Wontumi prayed for God to strengthen IGP and help him do his job effectively.

Meanwhile, the Director General Technical of the Ghana Police Service, Commissioner of Police (COP) Alex George Mensah, Superintendents George Lysander Asare and Emmanuel Gyebi have been interdicted over their alleged involvement in the leaked tape scandal.