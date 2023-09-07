Gabon coup leaders releases ousted Ali Bongo from house arrest [VIDEO]

The military leaders who staged a coup in Gabon last week have freed ousted president Ali Bongo Ondimba from house arrest, indicating that Mr. Bongo who suffered a stroke in 2018 can now move freely to seek medical intervention.

A video was released showing Bongo interacting with officials, suggesting he is a free man.

Gabon’s military spokesman Colonel Ulrich Manfoumbi said in a statement read on national television on Wednesday evening that "Given his state of health, the former President of the Republic Ali Bongo Ondimba is free to move about. He may, if he wishes, travel abroad for medical checkups."

While Bongo's family including his wife and son who were also detained at the presidential palace, still face charges of corruption and theft from the new government.

“But for his family, it’s another issue. His wife was held on the fourth floor of the presidential palace with his son Noureddin; all of whom are accused of high treason,” said a media report.

Ali Bongo was toppled on August 30, shortly after being declared the winner of much-criticised elections that would have seen him extend his 14-year rule as president.

Recall that the ousted President was seen in a video pleading with friends around the world to “make noise” for him to be release and reinstated.