ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Gabon coup leaders releases ousted Ali Bongo from house arrest [VIDEO]

Headlines Ousted Gabonese President Ali Bongo
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Ousted Gabonese President Ali Bongo

The military leaders who staged a coup in Gabon last week have freed ousted president Ali Bongo Ondimba from house arrest, indicating that Mr. Bongo who suffered a stroke in 2018 can now move freely to seek medical intervention.

A video was released showing Bongo interacting with officials, suggesting he is a free man.

Gabon’s military spokesman Colonel Ulrich Manfoumbi said in a statement read on national television on Wednesday evening that "Given his state of health, the former President of the Republic Ali Bongo Ondimba is free to move about. He may, if he wishes, travel abroad for medical checkups."

While Bongo's family including his wife and son who were also detained at the presidential palace, still face charges of corruption and theft from the new government.

“But for his family, it’s another issue. His wife was held on the fourth floor of the presidential palace with his son Noureddin; all of whom are accused of high treason,” said a media report.

Ali Bongo was toppled on August 30, shortly after being declared the winner of much-criticised elections that would have seen him extend his 14-year rule as president.

Recall that the ousted President was seen in a video pleading with friends around the world to “make noise” for him to be release and reinstated.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
It’s been over six years of pain, agony under Akufo-Addo – Prophet Oduro laments
07.09.2023 | Headlines
Happy birthday to legendary Rev. Kusi Boateng who marks the first of his two birthdays today – Ablakwa
07.09.2023 | Headlines
Interdicting anti-Dampare policemen long overdue – Clement Apaak
07.09.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Ousted Gabonese President Ali Bongo Gabon coup leaders releases ousted Ali Bongo from house arrest [VIDEO]

2 hours ago

Dr. Clement Apaak Interdicting anti-Dampare policemen long overdue – Clement Apaak

3 hours ago

Frustrated motorists urge govt to fix dangerous Tema Motorway Frustrated motorists urge govt to fix dangerous Tema Motorway

3 hours ago

Works on La General Hospital to begin soon – Kwaku Agyemang-Manu Works on La General Hospital to begin soon – Kwaku Agyemang-Manu

3 hours ago

Opposition political parties wont support coup in Ghana – Asiedu Nketiah Opposition political parties won’t support coup in Ghana – Asiedu Nketiah

3 hours ago

Dont break away from NPP – Mpraeso MP begs Alan Don’t break away from NPP – Mpraeso MP begs Alan

3 hours ago

NPP Super delegates conference: We expected 70 votes for Bawumia – Sammi Awuku NPP Super delegates conference: We expected 70% votes for Bawumia – Sammi Awuku

3 hours ago

Itll be difficult for Alan to accept running mate offer from Bawumia –Prof. Gyampo It’ll be difficult for Alan to accept running mate offer from Bawumia –Prof. Gya...

3 hours ago

Alan could form his own party to show hes still a force to reckon with – Prof. Gyampo Alan could form his own party to show he’s still a force to reckon with – Prof. ...

3 hours ago

Leaked tape: Police interdicts COP Alex Mensah, other two officers for plotting to remove IGP Leaked tape: Police interdicts COP Alex Mensah, other two officers for plotting ...

Just in....
body-container-line