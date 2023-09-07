ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
07.09.2023 Headlines

Leaked tape: Police interdicts COP Alex Mensah, other two officers for plotting to remove IGP

Leaked tape: Police interdicts COP Alex Mensah, other two officers for plotting to remove IGP
07.09.2023 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service has interdicted the Director of Operation, Commissioner of Police (COP) George Alex Mensah and two other officers following their alleged involvement in a leaked tape scandal.

The other two officers are Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi and Superintendent George Lysander Asare.

This was announced in a press release by the police on Thursday, September 7.

The officers were interdicted "in connection with the audio tape which has become a subject matter of investigation by Parliament," the release said.

The police statement added: "The interdiction is to make way for disciplinary proceedings into their conduct in line with Police Service regulations."

The controversial tape had the police officers and former Northern Regional NPP chairman Bugri Naabu plotting to oust Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akufo-Dampare to make way for the ruling NPP to rig the 2024 general elections.

Chief Bugri Naabu has admitted before the Parliamentary Committee probing the leaked tape that the tape is authentic.

He added that he recorded their conversation.

But COP Alex Mensah claims parts of the tape were doctored when he took his turn before the Parliamentary Committee currently probing the leaked tape.

This shocking revelations have raised concerns over political interference in the police service.

The parliamentary ad-hoc committee is currently investigating the matter causing public outrage.

972023110403-h41o266fea-75ac50f5-e8b6-4bc2-90a1-205169b73fad.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
It’s been over six years of pain, agony under Akufo-Addo – Prophet Oduro laments
07.09.2023 | Headlines
Happy birthday to legendary Rev. Kusi Boateng who marks the first of his two birthdays today – Ablakwa
07.09.2023 | Headlines
Gabon coup leaders releases ousted Ali Bongo from house arrest [VIDEO]
07.09.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

28 minutes ago

Ousted Gabonese President Ali Bongo Gabon coup leaders releases ousted Ali Bongo from house arrest [VIDEO]

34 minutes ago

Dr. Clement Apaak Interdicting anti-Dampare policemen long overdue – Clement Apaak

59 minutes ago

Frustrated motorists urge govt to fix dangerous Tema Motorway Frustrated motorists urge govt to fix dangerous Tema Motorway

59 minutes ago

Works on La General Hospital to begin soon – Kwaku Agyemang-Manu Works on La General Hospital to begin soon – Kwaku Agyemang-Manu

59 minutes ago

Opposition political parties wont support coup in Ghana – Asiedu Nketiah Opposition political parties won’t support coup in Ghana – Asiedu Nketiah

59 minutes ago

Dont break away from NPP – Mpraeso MP begs Alan Don’t break away from NPP – Mpraeso MP begs Alan

59 minutes ago

NPP Super delegates conference: We expected 70 votes for Bawumia – Sammi Awuku NPP Super delegates conference: We expected 70% votes for Bawumia – Sammi Awuku

59 minutes ago

Itll be difficult for Alan to accept running mate offer from Bawumia –Prof. Gyampo It’ll be difficult for Alan to accept running mate offer from Bawumia –Prof. Gya...

59 minutes ago

Alan could form his own party to show hes still a force to reckon with – Prof. Gyampo Alan could form his own party to show he’s still a force to reckon with – Prof. ...

1 hour ago

Leaked tape: Police interdicts COP Alex Mensah, other two officers for plotting to remove IGP Leaked tape: Police interdicts COP Alex Mensah, other two officers for plotting ...

Just in....
body-container-line