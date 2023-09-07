Leaked tape: Police interdicts COP Alex Mensah, other two officers for plotting to remove IGP

07.09.2023 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service has interdicted the Director of Operation, Commissioner of Police (COP) George Alex Mensah and two other officers following their alleged involvement in a leaked tape scandal.

The other two officers are Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi and Superintendent George Lysander Asare.

This was announced in a press release by the police on Thursday, September 7.

The officers were interdicted "in connection with the audio tape which has become a subject matter of investigation by Parliament," the release said.

The police statement added: "The interdiction is to make way for disciplinary proceedings into their conduct in line with Police Service regulations."

The controversial tape had the police officers and former Northern Regional NPP chairman Bugri Naabu plotting to oust Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akufo-Dampare to make way for the ruling NPP to rig the 2024 general elections.

Chief Bugri Naabu has admitted before the Parliamentary Committee probing the leaked tape that the tape is authentic.

He added that he recorded their conversation.

But COP Alex Mensah claims parts of the tape were doctored when he took his turn before the Parliamentary Committee currently probing the leaked tape.

This shocking revelations have raised concerns over political interference in the police service.

The parliamentary ad-hoc committee is currently investigating the matter causing public outrage.