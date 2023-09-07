Nigeria: PDP rejects presidential election tribunal verdict, vows to appeal

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the judgement delivered on Wednesday by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, dismissing its petition against the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu, in the February 25 presidential election.

The party described the verdict as being "against reason, against the facts and evidence presented in Court."

The party added that it would comprehensively review the judgement with its lawyers before deciding on the next steps within the ambit of the law.

“The Judgement is generous in technicalities and very short in delivering substantial justice in the matter,” the PDP said in a statement released by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba.

Debo Ologunagba said the judgement is "against the relevant Electoral Laws, Guidelines and Regulations as well as the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999."

The PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar filed a petition at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal challenging the declaration of Tinubu as winner of the February 25 election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

But in its judgement on September 6, the tribunal dismissed the petition in its entirety.

Despite rejecting the verdict, Debo Ologunagba said the PDP remains a law-abiding party and called on Nigerians to remain calm as it explores all legal options.

“The PDP calls on Nigerians to remain at alert, calm and united as our Party continues to lead the charge to defend Democracy and ensure that the Will of the people as expressed in the February 25, 2023 Presidential election is respected and restored,” the statement said.

The party vowed to continue challenging the election results within the ambit of the law.

The next legal option for the PDP, per the release, is to appeal the tribunal's verdict at the Supreme Court.