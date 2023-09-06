Flagbearer race: There’s something wrong with NPP — Kwadwo Mpiani on ‘officialdom’ support for Bawumia

Mr. Kwadwo Mpiani, former Chief of Staff

Mr. Kwadwo Mpiani, former Chief of Staff has opined on the withdrawal of former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen from the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP’s) flagbearer race.

According to the NPP stalwart, there is something wrong with the party looking at how some stalwarts of the party were openly supporting Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews’ Upfront show on Wednesday, September 6, Mr. Mpiani said the party should have acted swiftly after complaints started trickling in about the super delegates conference held on August 26.

“I believe there is something wrong with our party as it is now. You go into a competition and people express their grievances, and you take the posture of supporting one person,” he said.

The NPP National Council member asserted that the conduct of both government officials and leaders of the party in openly supporting the Vice President may not be good for the party.

“This will not be good for the party. If you see Ministers of State, CEOs, and others leaving their jobs to follow the Vice President and no one is saying anything, this gives the impression of officialdom supporting a candidate,” he noted.

Mr. Alan Kyerematen in his withdrawal letter on Tuesday, September 5, cited some alleged intimidation and favouritism in the party’s recently concluded special delegates conference as well as open support by some party officials who ought to remain neutral.

According to him, the entire party makeup seems to be in favor of a particular aspirant judging by the results of the August 26 poll.