NPP flagbearer race: We’ve accepted Alan Kyerematen's withdrawal letter without prejudice — Afenyo Markin

A spokesperson for the National Elections Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Alexander Afenyo Markin has said the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accepted failed flagbearer aspirant Alan Kyerematen’s withdrawal letter without prejudice.

Addressing the media in Accra on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin indicated that “we have also received the withdrawal letter officially by Hon Kyeremantng and the party has accepted the withdrawal without prejudice.”

He also asked the campaign team of the former Trade and Industry Minister Ala Kyerematen to furnish the Committee with evidence of violence against his members during the party's Super Delegate’s Conference on August 26.

According to him, the Committee is waiting for Mr Alan Kyerematen to help its quest to probe his claims by providing evidence to it officially.

Mr Afenyo Markings said this after the committee's meeting with presidential aspirants of the NPP.

He added that, during the discussions with the four aspirants and their representatives, the election committee deliberated on their proposals.

Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin noted that after these talks, which were held in-camera, the balloting was postponed as the meeting ended inconclusively.

He, however, failed to reveal the exact issues that were discussed.

“We have agreed to proceed with the guidelines. And like I said, when we are done, we will again serve you notice of the guidelines and soon thereafter we will proceed with the balloting,” he said.

Pivotal among the questions posed by the press were the concerns raised by Alan in his letter on Tuesday night.

Alan Kyeremateng's withdrawal

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, a presidential hopeful in the upcoming presidential primaries of the NPP stepped down from the race.

In a press release issued Tuesday, September 5, 2023, Mr Kyerematen cited election irregularities that favored one particular aspirant and condemned the unprecedented acts of intimidation and violence that marred the Super Delegates Conference.

Mr Kyerematen, who had been analyzing the results of the August 26th elections, expressed disappointment in the party conduct and described the process as unfair.

“The level of intimidation of varying intensity, directly and indirectly unleashed on a significant number of Delegates at various Voting Centers across the sixteen regions, is unprecedented in the history of our Party,” he said.