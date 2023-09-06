ModernGhana logo
Leverage STEM education to improve security in Ghana — STEM Policy Advisor to govt

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Education Special Advisor on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics STEM, at the Ministry of Education, Professor Mark Adom Asamoah
Special Advisor on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) at the Ministry of Education, Professor Mark Adom Asamoah has called on Ghana to leverage STEM as a means to strengthen the country’s security systems.

According to the renowned STEM Policy Advisor, Ghana can develop modern policies and systems through the application of STEM related methodologies to ensure maximum security for its citizens.

For this to happen, Professor Asamoah has called for pragmatic measures to be put in place including training students across all levels of education in STEM related courses and equipping them with relevant skills in information and communications technology (ICT) to position them for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Professor Mark Adom Asamoah said this during the opening session of the 2023 edition of WiSTEM Girls' Camp at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology KNUST on Tuesday, September 6, 2023.

Speaking to this reporter at the sidelines of the event, Professor Asamoah stressed that for Ghana to improve its security systems within the context of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, it was necessary to infuse STEM education in the county’s education system to ensure a seamless integration of technology that drove efficiency, innovation and competitiveness in the modern era.

About WiSTEM Girls Camp
WiSTEM which was derived from "Women in Science, Technology and Engineering," Ghana is an initiative by the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to train female senior high school students in STEM related courses.

The event which is held annually draws students from across the country to prepare them for STEM courses at the tertiary level.

