Kyei Mensah Bonsu hails Alan Kyerematen’s decision to step down from NPP flagbearer race

Majority Leader of Parliament Hon Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu

06.09.2023 LISTEN

The Majority Leader of Parliament Hon Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has commended Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen over the decision to pull out of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential race.

According to him, the decision will help reduce internal wrangling in the party's pending primaries.

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, a presidential hopeful in the upcoming presidential primaries of the (NPP) has stepped down from the race.

In a press release issued Tuesday, September 5, 2023, Mr Kyerematen cited election irregularities that favored one particular aspirant and condemned the unprecedented acts of intimidation and violence that were visited on his agents during the Special Delegates Conference.

Mr Kyerematen, who had been analyzing the results of the August 26 elections, expressed disappointment in the party's conduct and further described the process as unfair.

“The level of intimidation of varying intensity, directly and indirectly, unleashed on a significant number of Delegates at various Voting Centers across the sixteen regions, is unprecedented in the history of our Party,” he said.

In reaction, the Suame MP said he disagrees with Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen over claims that his campaign team members were intimated during the super delegate’s conference.

He noted that, while it was wrong for some pockets of violence to have occurred in the polls, some members of Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen also engaged in violence during the elections.