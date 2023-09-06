Nigeria election petition: Peter Obi’s petition generic, lacks evidence — Court tells Labour Party candidate

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja has dismissed key aspects of the petition filed by Labour Party candidate Peter Obi challenging the outcome of February's presidential election.

Obi had alleged widespread irregularities and submitted a petition citing incidences of rigging, overvoting and submission of fake results.

However, in its ruling today, September 6, the tribunal said the petition lacked important specifics.

Justice Abba Mohammed, who read the ruling, said "The petitioners allege irregularities and will use spreadsheets, inspection reports, and forensic analysis as evidence in the trial. But the documents promised by the petitioners were not attached to the petition and served on the respondents."

Justice Mohammed added that "The petition claimed that false election results were submitted without specifying which polling units were impacted. The petition alleged overvoting and rigging but did not specify the polling units."

By not providing polling unit-level details of alleged improprieties, the court said Obi's petition only made "generic allegations" that were insufficient to prove substantive irregularities.

In a further blow, the tribunal also rejected the testimonies and exhibits of 10 out of 13 witnesses presented by Obi's legal team.

Justice Haruna Tsammani said their statements were inadmissible as they were not filed within the mandatory 21-day window after the initial petition.