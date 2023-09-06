Nigeria: Court dismisses Peter Obi's election irregularities petition, dismisses 10 out of 13 witnesses

The presidential election tribunal has dismissed a petition filed by Labour Party candidate Peter Obi and his party challenging irregularities in the election which resulted in the victory of Bola Tinubu in Nigeria's February 25 polls.

In the ruling read by Justice Abba Mohammed, the court stated that Obi's petition made only generic allegations of irregularities without specifying affected polling units.

"The petitioners allege irregularities and will use spreadsheets, inspection reports, and forensic analysis as evidence in the trial. The documents promised by the petitioners were not attached to the petition and served on the respondents," Justice Mohammed said.

The judge ruled that Obi's petition did not provide adequate details of alleged corrupt practices, vote suppression, fictitious results, and other irregularities.

The tribunal also rejected testimonies and exhibits from 10 out of 13 witnesses presented by Obi's legal team.

According to Justice Haruna Tsammani, head of the five-member bench, the witnesses' statements were inadmissible as they were not filed within the mandatory 21-day window after the initial petition.