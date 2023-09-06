ModernGhana logo
Akufo-Addo’s gov’t has misapplied our precious scarce resources to create comfort for themselves – Mahama

Headlines Former President, John Dramani Mahama
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Former President, John Dramani Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of failing to deliver the promises he made to Ghanaians when he was begging to become president.

The former President on Wednesday, September 6, made a public call on the Electoral Commission to facilitate the registration exercise in all electoral areas to allow for easy access and a reduced burden on the citizenry in their quest to register.

In his address, John Dramani Mahama used the opportunity to criticise government.

He said President Akufo-Addo and his government officials have refused to use the country’s resources to build critical infrastructure and rather misapply the resources to create comfort for themselves.

“President Akufo-Addo and his administration have failed to address the pressing economic challenges they have exerted on the people of our country – misapplying our precious scarce resources and overspending on their creature comfort and largesse instead of building the critical infrastructure this country needs for job creation and development,” John Dramani Mahama alleged.

The former President continued, “Their promises during their campaigns have yet to be fulfilled, leaving the ordinary Ghanaian burdened with the consequences of their incompetence, cluelessness, and shameless arrogance.”

In his public address, the flagbearer of the NDC opined that the ruling NPP government has allowed corruption to permeate every facet of society to the extent that Ghanaians now glory and make excuses to defend corruption.

The former President further called on the youth to vote out the NPP government and choose the NDC to bring back hope and make lives better.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

