Sports Ministry has fulfilled pledges to all 2020 Olympic Athletes including Samuel Takyi

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has refuted claims that Ghana’s bronze medalist at the 2020 Olympic Tokyo Olympics, Samuel Takyi, did not receive the $20,000 that was promised him.

According to the Ministry, Samuel Takyi has already received $10,000 out of the $20,000 promised by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The remaining amount will be given to the boxer after he presents a good personal development plan, which was the reason the amount was donated to him by the President.

It said all the 2020 Olympic athletes have been given any pledge made to them on their participation in the Olympic Games, including Samuel Takyi, who apart from the $10,000, also received a Nissan Sunny saloon car valued at $20,000 on 18th November, 2021.

According to the Ministry, Samuel Takyi remains a member of the Black Bombers team preparing for the qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal, from 9th -15th September 2023 for the 2024 Olympic Games in France.