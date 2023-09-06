ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Sports Ministry has fulfilled pledges to all 2020 Olympic Athletes including Samuel Takyi

By Grace Acheampong, ISD || contributor
Social News Sports Ministry has fulfilled pledges to all 2020 Olympic Athletes including Samuel Takyi
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has refuted claims that Ghana’s bronze medalist at the 2020 Olympic Tokyo Olympics, Samuel Takyi, did not receive the $20,000 that was promised him.

According to the Ministry, Samuel Takyi has already received $10,000 out of the $20,000 promised by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The remaining amount will be given to the boxer after he presents a good personal development plan, which was the reason the amount was donated to him by the President.

It said all the 2020 Olympic athletes have been given any pledge made to them on their participation in the Olympic Games, including Samuel Takyi, who apart from the $10,000, also received a Nissan Sunny saloon car valued at $20,000 on 18th November, 2021.

According to the Ministry, Samuel Takyi remains a member of the Black Bombers team preparing for the qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal, from 9th -15th September 2023 for the 2024 Olympic Games in France.

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
Accra-Tema Motorway tollbooth now deathtrap — GNFS declares
06.09.2023 | Social News
Police partisanship should be criminalised - Security Analyst
06.09.2023 | Social News
Violent extremism causes Africa US$1 billion in economic losses — IAGP reveals
06.09.2023 | Social News
Top Stories

36 minutes ago

President Bola Tinubu was sworn in on May 29 and has already begun major economic reforms. By KOLA SULAIMON AFPFile Nigeria court rejects opposition bid to overturn February election

48 minutes ago

Accra-Tema Motorway tollbooth now deathtrap — GNFS declares Accra-Tema Motorway tollbooth now deathtrap — GNFS declares

48 minutes ago

We're committed to clear arrears of Auditor-General's reports — PAC Chairman We're committed to clear arrears of Auditor-General's reports — PAC Chairman

48 minutes ago

Ken Agyapong 'not briliant, knowledgeable enough to be president' – Amakye Boateng says 'Brilliant' Bawumia fit for the job Ken Agyapong 'not briliant, knowledgeable enough to be president' – Amakye Boate...

2 hours ago

Fire rages at a livestock market in al-Fasher, the capital of Sudan's North Darfur state, after bombardment by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. By - AFP US hits Sudan RSF commanders with sanctions for 'atrocities'

2 hours ago

No tears for Alan; he is a beneficiary of election violence – Ras Mubarak No tears for Alan; he is a beneficiary of election violence – Ras Mubarak

2 hours ago

NPP presidential primaries: Balloting for November 4 election postponed NPP presidential primaries: Balloting for November 4 election postponed

2 hours ago

Former President, John Dramani Mahama Akufo-Addo’s gov’t has misapplied our precious scarce resources to create comfor...

2 hours ago

Ghanaians glorify, make excuses for corruption because NPP has allowed it to permeate our society – Mahama Ghanaians glorify, make excuses for corruption because NPP has allowed it to per...

4 hours ago

Aggrieved Menzgold customers beg Akufo-Addo for bailout Aggrieved Menzgold customers beg Akufo-Addo for bailout

Just in....
body-container-line