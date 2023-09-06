ModernGhana logo
Govt releases 85th and 86th cash grant to LEAP household beneficiaries

By Grace Acheampong, ISD || contributor
The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has released bi-monthly cash grant beneficiary households of the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP).

The two payment cycles, 85th and 86th, start on the 4th of September 2023 and will be jointly paid to household beneficiaries.

A statement from the ministry said due to the joint payment, households with one eligible member would receive GHC256.00 and two eligible member households would receive GHC304.00.

It added that three eligible member households would receive GHC352.00 and a household with four or more eligible members would receive GHC424.00.

The ministry lauded the assistance of its partners in ensuring that the poor and vulnerable in Ghana have the chance to smooth their consumption and encourage the development of human capital in their homes, communities and ultimately the entire nation.

