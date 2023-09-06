Machinations threaten party unity in the 2024 presidential primaries — Prof Gyampo warns NPP

In the wake of Hon Alan Kyerematen's resignation from the NPP Presidential Primaries, Professor Yaw Ransford Gyampo, a respected senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana has issued a stern warning to the ruling party.

The warning is rooted in concerns about fairness and the potential for divisive tactics, highlighting the growing tensions within the party as it prepares to select its candidate for the 2024 general elections.

Professor Gyampo's warning is a call to action for the NPP leadership and members alike. He cautioned that if things are not done fairly within the party, there is a genuine risk of a fracture within its ranks. The professor's concerns highlight the need for transparency, equity, and unity in the selection process which serves as a timely reminder that the NPP must not lose sight of its core principles and values, the very principles that underpinned its past successes.

Moreover, Professor Gyampo pointed out the importance of public comments made by individuals expected to act as neutral arbiters in the process. These remarks, he noted if perceived as biased or partisan, could erode the trust that party members place in the leadership's commitment to a fair and impartial contest.

In this crucial phase, he added that maintaining the party's unity and cohesion should be a top priority.

"I warned that if things aren’t done fairly, there could be breakup. I also warned about the public comments of those expected to be seen as neutral arbiters. There will be more pull-outs. This isn’t the NPP BJ da Rocha and others led", Professor Yaw Ransford Gyampo posted on his Facebook page.

Alan Kyerematen's withdrawal from the race has sent shockwaves through the party, leaving it at a critical juncture. The former Trade and Industry Minister, who finished third behind Asin North MP Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and HE Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the initial race, was seen as a formidable contender. His decision to step aside has left many speculating about the future direction of the NPP leadership.