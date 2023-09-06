ModernGhana logo
Ghanaians glorify, make excuses for corruption because NPP has allowed it to permeate our society – Mahama

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has stressed that it is important Ghanaians do not accept corruption as a norm.

In a public address on Wednesday, September 6, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said Ghanaians have come to glorify and make excuses for corruption because President Akufo-Addo and his New Patriotic Party (NPP) government have allowed graft to become part of every aspect of the society.

“Today, some Ghanaians glorify and make excuses for corruption because the NPP has allowed it to permeate every facet of our society,” John Dramani Mahama said in his address.

The leader of the opposition party continued, “This must never be accepted as the norm. It hinders progress on many fronts, denying our youth opportunities that should have come their way if state resources were meaningfully applied.”

Ahead of the 2024 general elections, John Dramani Mahama has called on the youth to get involved to ensure the change they envisage becomes possible.

As a result, he has urged all eligible voters without a Voter ID to get registered in the upcoming limited voter registration exercise by the Electoral Commission (EC).

He insists that a change in government will bring hope for a better Ghana that will guarantee a better future for the unborn generation.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we cannot afford to let this dire situation continue. Registering and acquiring a voter ID card to vote in the December 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections is not just a basic civic duty.

“Your vote in 2024 will symbolise your hope for a better Ghana, a determination to overcome the challenges we face, and your commitment to help build the Ghana We Want Together – a Ghana that guarantees you, your children, your siblings, and our unborn generation a brighter and sustainable future with well-paying jobs,” Mr Mahama argued in his public address.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

