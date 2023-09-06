ModernGhana logo
'It's been six-and-half years of pain, agony, bleeding and bloodshed' – Prophet Oduro says Akufo-Addo worst president ever

Charismatic Ghanaian preacher Prophet Kofi Oduro has laid blame on President Akufo-Addo for the ongoing economic hardships faced by the country, saying he will go down in history as the worst president Ghana has ever had.

The founder of Alabaster International Ministries asserted that Mr Akufo-Addo's presidency, which commenced on January 7, 2017, has seen Ghana regress economically.

He went on to claim that the economic challenges cannot be resolved by the president's expertise alone, emphasising that divine intervention is required.

He predicted that unless these hardships are alleviated before his term concludes in December, Nana Akufo-Addo will be remembered as the worst president in Ghana's Fourth Republic.

“I want to tell my president that your expertise cannot fix this problem. From now until December 7, Your Excellency, you will go down in history as the worst president in the Fourth Republic. It has been six and half years of pain and agony, six and half years of bleeding and bloodshed. We need help,” he stressed.

Ghana has been grappling with severe economic difficulties since 2022, which the government attributes to factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

This economic turmoil has led to a staggering year-on-year inflation rate of 54.1% in January 2023, with food inflation at 59.7% and transport costs soaring to 71.4%.

To address the escalating debt crisis, the government initiated a $3 billion IMF bailout and a domestic debt exchange programme.

President Akufo-Addo, speaking at a valedictory service for Rev. Dr. Seth Kissi in the Eastern region, called upon Ghanaians to pray for him and his appointees to carry out their duties with humility and integrity.

He expressed his desire to conclude his presidency with pride, having worked diligently for the nation's prosperity.

Akufo-Addo also urged unity, progress, and prosperity for Ghana while relying on faith and appropriate policies to advance the country's fortunes.

