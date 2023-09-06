06.09.2023 LISTEN

Nana Akomea, the Chief Executive Officer of the InterCity State Transport Corporation (STC), has strongly criticized the allegations made against the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, in connection with a purported plot by some senior police officers to remove him from his position.

Mr Akomea labeled the allegations as "senseless" and "childish," dismissing the notion that an IGP could influence election results.

This follows a leaked audio recording that is currently under investigation by a Parliamentary Committee.

In the recording, COP Alex Mensah and Superintendent George Asare raised concerns about the IGP's alleged political affiliations with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and his bad treatment of junior police officers.

COP Alex Mensah, in the leaked tape, also alleged that the IGP was colluding with the NDC to undermine the ruling party's chances in the upcoming elections.

COP Alex Mensah, in particular, maintained during his interrogation before the Parliamentary Committee probing the leaked tape that the IGP was "not correct" in his actions and was mistreating junior police officers.

He expressed fears that this mistreatment could lead to apathy among officers during the 2024 elections.

When he spoke before the Parliamentary Committee, he stood by some of his claims and made mention of the actions of the IGP in the Assin North by-election, which resulted in James Gyakye Quayson, an NDC candidate, being re-elected as the constituency's representative to Parliament.

Reacting to this on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show monitored by ModernGhana News, Nana Akomea expressed his disbelief at these allegations, stating that there was no logical basis for such claims.

He questioned how the IGP could influence the outcome of elections in the country, emphasizing that if this were possible, no ruling party would ever lose elections.

"We all know that there is no logical basis for such an allegation. In fact, it is childish. How can the IGP determine the outcome of an election?

“If the IGP can determine the outcome of an election, no ruling party would lose elections in this country because every IGP is appointed by the ruling party," Akomea stated.

Mr Akomea expressed his dismay that senior officers would conspire against the IGP in such a manner.

He suggested that if these officers had genuine concerns, they should have used proper channels such as the Police Council or the Ministry of Interior to address them rather than resorting to plots and allegations that could damage the reputation of the Police administration.

"As COPs, you should have access to the Police Council or the Ministry of Interior if you have a genuine case against the IGP.

“If indeed the IGP is doing something that brings the Police administration into disrepute," he blasted the accusers.