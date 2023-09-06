ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
06.09.2023 Headlines

'Your allegations are ‘senseless’, childish; no IGP can determine election results' — Nana Akomea blasts officers involved in leaked IGP audio

'Your allegations are senseless, childish; no IGP can determine election results' —Nana Akomea blasts officers involved in leaked IGP audio
06.09.2023 LISTEN

Nana Akomea, the Chief Executive Officer of the InterCity State Transport Corporation (STC), has strongly criticized the allegations made against the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, in connection with a purported plot by some senior police officers to remove him from his position.

Mr Akomea labeled the allegations as "senseless" and "childish," dismissing the notion that an IGP could influence election results.

This follows a leaked audio recording that is currently under investigation by a Parliamentary Committee.

In the recording, COP Alex Mensah and Superintendent George Asare raised concerns about the IGP's alleged political affiliations with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and his bad treatment of junior police officers.

COP Alex Mensah, in the leaked tape, also alleged that the IGP was colluding with the NDC to undermine the ruling party's chances in the upcoming elections.

COP Alex Mensah, in particular, maintained during his interrogation before the Parliamentary Committee probing the leaked tape that the IGP was "not correct" in his actions and was mistreating junior police officers.

He expressed fears that this mistreatment could lead to apathy among officers during the 2024 elections.

When he spoke before the Parliamentary Committee, he stood by some of his claims and made mention of the actions of the IGP in the Assin North by-election, which resulted in James Gyakye Quayson, an NDC candidate, being re-elected as the constituency's representative to Parliament.

Reacting to this on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show monitored by ModernGhana News, Nana Akomea expressed his disbelief at these allegations, stating that there was no logical basis for such claims.

He questioned how the IGP could influence the outcome of elections in the country, emphasizing that if this were possible, no ruling party would ever lose elections.

"We all know that there is no logical basis for such an allegation. In fact, it is childish. How can the IGP determine the outcome of an election?

“If the IGP can determine the outcome of an election, no ruling party would lose elections in this country because every IGP is appointed by the ruling party," Akomea stated.

Mr Akomea expressed his dismay that senior officers would conspire against the IGP in such a manner.

He suggested that if these officers had genuine concerns, they should have used proper channels such as the Police Council or the Ministry of Interior to address them rather than resorting to plots and allegations that could damage the reputation of the Police administration.

"As COPs, you should have access to the Police Council or the Ministry of Interior if you have a genuine case against the IGP.

“If indeed the IGP is doing something that brings the Police administration into disrepute," he blasted the accusers.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Machinations threaten party unity in the 2024 presidential primaries — Prof Gyampo warns NPP
06.09.2023 | Headlines
'It's been six-and-half years of pain, agony, bleeding and bloodshed' – Prophet Oduro says Akufo-Addo worst president ever
06.09.2023 | Headlines
'Your 'Akufo-Addo packing NPP judges to the bench' comment threat to Ghana's democracy, justice system' — CDD chides Mahatma
06.09.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

2 hours ago

'Your allegations are senseless, childish; no IGP can determine election results' —Nana Akomea blasts officers involved in leaked IGP audio 'Your allegations are ‘senseless’, childish; no IGP can determine election resul...

2 hours ago

Justin Frimpong Kodua, NPP General Secretary Election and Disciplinary Committees were investigating Super Delegates Conferen...

2 hours ago

NPP flagbearer race: Alan Kyerematens withdrawal wasnt a surprise to us – Bawumia's boy NPP flagbearer race: Alan Kyerematen’s withdrawal wasn’t a surprise to us – Bawu...

2 hours ago

'Shut up'; I know active and retired High Court judges whose speech and opinions favour NDC —Freddy Blay 'rebukes' Mahama over judiciary allegations 'Shut up'; I know active and retired High Court judges whose speech and opinions...

2 hours ago

Religion is a form of slavery; its history in Africa not good – Prof Lumumba Religion is a form of slavery; it’s history in Africa not good – Prof Lumumba

3 hours ago

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Bawumia campaign team fights Alan, rubbishes ‘strategically skewed’ claims

3 hours ago

IMF and World Bank praising Ghana means the countrys economy is performing terribly – Prof Lumumba IMF and World Bank praising Ghana means the country’s economy is performing terr...

3 hours ago

Your withdrawal from NPP flagbearer race amounts to nothing, it won't affect the party — Ben Ephson tells Alan Your withdrawal from NPP flagbearer race amounts to nothing, it won't affect the...

3 hours ago

Prof Ransford Gyampo, Senior Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana This isn’t the NPP BJ da Rocha and others led — Prof Gyampo on Alan Kyerematen’s...

3 hours ago

Teenager dies in an attempt to protect community from illegal mining activities; we urge Akufo-Addo to intervene—Concerned Citizens Teenager dies in an attempt to protect community from illegal mining activities;...

Just in....
body-container-line