NPP flagbearer race: Alan Kyerematen’s withdrawal wasn’t a surprise to us – Bawumia's boy

Former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen recently announced his decision to withdraw from the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer race.

Mr. Kyerematen’s move has elicited varied reactions from key stakeholders in the party and Ghanaians in general.

In an interview with JoyNews on Wednesday, September 6, Dr. Tiah Abdul-Kabiru Mahama, Technical Advisor at the Office of the Vice President, asserted that Mr Kyerematen's withdrawal did not come as a surprise to them.

“So when we heard of the intended press conference to be organised by Mr Alan Kyerematen, we were clear in our minds that, that probably was going to be a platform to share with his supporters that he was no more on the road and that he has gotten to the round of the runway and it was going to be a difficult decision to take off so he would rather stop the plane than to crash in the plane,” he said.

Dr. Mahama further explained that the reasons cited by Mr Kyerematen for his withdrawal were similar to those he gave when he previously lost party primaries to Nana Akufo-Addo in 2008.

“What is different from the reasons Mr Alan Kyerematen gave for his resignation in 2008 or when he lost the elections to Nana Akufo-Addo?

“If you listen to the reasons, he mentioned then that there were intimidations of his party supporters across the country, the same reasons are given to us today by Mr Alan Kyerematen as the reasons why he is no more contesting," Mr Mahama noted.

