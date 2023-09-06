ModernGhana logo
'Shut up'; I know active and retired High Court judges whose speech and opinions favour NDC — Freddy Blay 'rebukes' Mahama over judiciary allegations

Former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddy Blay has reacted to former President John Dramani Mahama's recent allegations that President Akufo-Addo is appointing judges sympathetic to the NPP to occupy the judiciary.

Mr Mahama claimed that President Akufo-Addo has been appointing over 80 judges with clear affiliations to the NPP into the judiciary to help the NPP escape accountability when it goes to opposition.

He further suggested that if he is elected in 2024, he will also appoint NDC-aligned judges to balance the difference.

In reaction, Freddy Blay emphasised that Mahama lacks the moral authority to level such accusations against the current administration.

Mr. Blay pointed out that the former president's own party has a history and track record of making more judicial appointments.

He cited examples of judges who had affiliations with the NDC, indicating that political appointments within the judiciary were not exclusive to the NPP.

Mr Blay recounted, "Listen, you mentioned that I have been around for a while. I was in parliament when somebody who was a member of parliament for the NDC, after he was no longer an MP, applied and joined the judiciary. He is still a member of the NDC."

He went on to mention specific instances, saying, "There is a Dormaa High Court judge who solidly supports the NDC. His opinions and utterances clearly align with the NDC.

“Additionally, I knew a retired judge who was also an MP during my time, and he was recruited onto the bench while being an NDC member. I won't mention names."

Mr Blay argued that many Ghanaians with strong moral standing have pursued careers in the judiciary based on their integrity rather than their political affiliations.

He stressed, "I am saying that there are quite a number of individuals, Ghanaians who have indicated that they want to enter the bar. They are not criminals; they are people of integrity based on which they have been promoted to the bench."

