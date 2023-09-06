ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
06.09.2023 Headlines

Your withdrawal from NPP flagbearer race amounts to nothing, it won't affect the party — Ben Ephson tells Alan

Your withdrawal from NPP flagbearer race amounts to nothing, it won't affect the party — Ben Ephson tells Alan
06.09.2023 LISTEN

Ben Ephson, a renowned pollster in Ghana has said Alan Kyeremanten’s withdrawal from the race to become the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will not have any significant impact in the 2024 general elections.

According to Mr. Ephson, his resignation is long overdue.

He said “I think that many of those who will vote for Alan Kyerematen in the primaries love NPP more than Alan Kyerematen as a person.”

He continued by highlighting Alan Kyerematen's previous experience within the party, saying, “Now if he leaves and contests as an independent candidate or on another party's ticket for the 2024 general elections, for your listeners who are 30 years and below, they will not remember that 17 years ago when President Akufo-Addo defeated Alan Kyerematen, he resigned from the NPP before coming back to the party.”

In a statement released on Tuesday, September 5, the former trade minister Mr Kyerematen announced his decision to withdraw from the race.

He cited concerns regarding the fairness of the special delegates' conference held on August 26, stating that events leading up to, during, and after the conference were strategically and tactically skewed in favor of one particular aspirant.

He also raised issues of intimidation and violence reported at various voting centers during the conference.

Mr Kyerematen expressed his doubts about the prospects of a fair election in the upcoming round, scheduled for Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
'Your allegations are ‘senseless’, childish; no IGP can determine election results' — Nana Akomea blasts officers involved in leaked IGP audio
06.09.2023 | Headlines
NPP flagbearer race: Alan Kyerematen’s withdrawal wasn’t a surprise to us – Bawumia's boy
06.09.2023 | Headlines
'Shut up'; I know active and retired High Court judges whose speech and opinions favour NDC — Freddy Blay 'rebukes' Mahama over judiciary allegations
06.09.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Woe betide you if you emulate America on LGBTQ+ rights – Daasebre Osei Bonsu II warn MPs Woe betide you if you emulate America on LGBTQ+ rights – Daasebre Osei Bonsu II ...

3 hours ago

Limited voter registration: Do it in all electoral areas to allow easy access — Mahama to EC Limited voter registration: Do it in all electoral areas to allow easy access — ...

3 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama Voter Registration: Take advantage to be eligible for 2024 elections — Mahama ur...

3 hours ago

Alans NPP flagbearer withdrawal: Dont forget to pull all your supporters along with you — Stephen Atubiga Alan’s NPP flagbearer withdrawal: Don’t forget to pull all your supporters along...

3 hours ago

NPP flagbearer aspirants to ballot for slots today NPP flagbearer aspirants to ballot for slots today

3 hours ago

Demolish tollbooths or well do it ourselves – Angry drivers to govt Demolish tollbooths or we’ll do it ourselves – Angry drivers to gov’t

3 hours ago

We must strategically overhaul Ghanas structures – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah We must strategically overhaul Ghana’s structures – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

3 hours ago

I'll announce my next political move soon – Alan I'll announce my next political move soon – Alan

3 hours ago

Sylvester Tetteh NPP Flagbearer race: We’re disappointed in Alan for pulling out – Sly Tetteh

3 hours ago

Empirical evidence suggests galamsey fight not yielding positive results – Ashigbey Empirical evidence suggests galamsey fight not yielding positive results – Ashig...

Just in....
body-container-line