Your withdrawal from NPP flagbearer race amounts to nothing, it won't affect the party — Ben Ephson tells Alan

Ben Ephson, a renowned pollster in Ghana has said Alan Kyeremanten’s withdrawal from the race to become the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will not have any significant impact in the 2024 general elections.

According to Mr. Ephson, his resignation is long overdue.

He said “I think that many of those who will vote for Alan Kyerematen in the primaries love NPP more than Alan Kyerematen as a person.”

He continued by highlighting Alan Kyerematen's previous experience within the party, saying, “Now if he leaves and contests as an independent candidate or on another party's ticket for the 2024 general elections, for your listeners who are 30 years and below, they will not remember that 17 years ago when President Akufo-Addo defeated Alan Kyerematen, he resigned from the NPP before coming back to the party.”

In a statement released on Tuesday, September 5, the former trade minister Mr Kyerematen announced his decision to withdraw from the race.

He cited concerns regarding the fairness of the special delegates' conference held on August 26, stating that events leading up to, during, and after the conference were strategically and tactically skewed in favor of one particular aspirant.

He also raised issues of intimidation and violence reported at various voting centers during the conference.

Mr Kyerematen expressed his doubts about the prospects of a fair election in the upcoming round, scheduled for Wednesday, September 6, 2023.