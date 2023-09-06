Woe betide you if you emulate America on LGBTQ+ rights – Daasebre Osei Bonsu II warn MPs

Paramount Chief of Mampong in the Ashanti region, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, has issued a stern warning to Ghana's Parliament, urging the law-making house to pass the anti-LGBTQ+ bill to protect the country's cultural values.

The Mampong Paramount chief’s remarks came during the Christop Heyns African Human Rights Moot Court Competition held at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.

The traditional leader stressed that LGBTQ+ practices run counter to Ghanaian culture, values, and norms and should not be embraced in any form within the nation's borders.

Daasebre Osei Bonsu II cautioned parliament against following in the footsteps of the United States in legitimising LGBTQ+ activities, emphasising the strong disapproval of traditional leaders should such a move be considered.

“We should sit here, cut our culture just because we have acquired degrees in European universities just like what we have established here? I should throw away our culture we've inherited from time immemorial before the white man came here, before the Portuguese pretended they were putting up castles at Elmina and whatnot? To throw them (Ghana's culture) away because of dollars over there? Permit a man to kiss a man and a woman to kiss a woman, please I don't need to talk about it over here,” Daasebre Osei Bonsu II stated.

He also issued a clear warning to Ghana's Parliament, indicating that if they were to follow the example set by the United States in legitimising LGBTQ+ activities, they would face the strong disapproval of traditional leaders.

Daasebre Osei Bonsu II underscored the significance of preserving Ghana's cultural heritage and traditions in the face of evolving global perspectives on LGBTQ+ rights.

“In Ghana, we have ours in parliament, and woe betide those parliamentarians if they emulate what is happening in America. They will come and meet us at our respective kingdoms,” he firmly asserted.

Source: classfmonline.com