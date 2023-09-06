ModernGhana logo
Limited voter registration: Do it in all electoral areas to allow easy access — Mahama to EC

2024 Presidential candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has added his voice to the ongoing brouhaha concerning the Electoral Commission’s (EC) plans to hold the limited voter registration exercise at its district offices.

The former President urged the electoral management body to reconsider their decision and rather hold the exercise at the electoral areas.

In a Facebook live broadcast on Wednesday, September 6, Mr. Mahama explained that holding it at the electoral areas will allow easy access for citizens without the voter cards to acquire them in order to be eligible to vote in the 2024 elections.

“I wish to add my voice to those who have called on the EC to reconsider its decision to restrict the registration exercise to its district offices only.

“Acquiring the voter ID card affirms one’s right to vote and access to a voter ID card should be easy and not limited by location. Every Ghanaian deserves the chance to exercise this democratic right,” he said.

“I strongly urge the Electoral Commission to facililate the registration exercise in all its electoral areas to allow for easy access and a reduced burden on the citizenry in their quest to register,” stressed the NDC flagbearer.

The Electoral Commission is conducting the limited registration at district offices nationwide, despite objections over the move.

The exercise allows new voters and those who have relocated to update their information ahead of the December 19 local government elections and the high-stakes 2024 elections.

