Voter Registration: Take advantage to be eligible for 2024 elections — Mahama urges youth

Former President John Dramani Mahama has urged 18-year-old Ghanaians without voter cards to take advantage of the ongoing limited voter registration exercise to acquire one and be eligible to vote in the 2024 elections.

The NDC flagbearer encouraged all unregistered youth, especially those who recently turned 18, not to ignore the exercise which is scheduled to end on October 2.

In a Facebook live broadcast on Wednesday, September 6, the 2024 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) also called on those who have misplaced their cards to use the exercise to replace them.

“The limited voter registration exercise will give the opportunity to those eligible to vote to get on the electoral roll,” Mahama said.

He added, “It will also allow those replacing lost voter ID cards to transfer their votes from current polling stations to new ones.”

The Electoral Commission is conducting the limited voter registration at district offices nationwide, despite objections over the move.

The exercise allows new voters and those who have relocated to update their information ahead of the high-stakes 2024 elections.