ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Alan’s NPP flagbearer withdrawal: Don’t forget to pull all your supporters along with you — Stephen Atubiga

Headlines Alans NPP flagbearer withdrawal: Dont forget to pull all your supporters along with you — Stephen Atubiga
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer aspirant Stephen Atubiga has advised Alan Kyerematen to take his supporters along after withdrawing from the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer race.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Mr Atubiga said the move can help him grab a very good bargaining opportunity with other aspirants who may need his help.

"Alan should not forget to pull all those who supported him along in any decision or bargaining opportunity that comes his way,” he wrote.

Mr. Atubiga said the former Trade Minister’s withdrawal was strategic, just as he withdrew to allow John Mahama through some time back.

He advised Bawumia and Ken Agyapong to use this opportunity to engage Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen for his support to widen their base.

“Both Dr. Bawumia and Hon Kennedy should all take advantage of poaching Alan in trying to win his support,” Atubiga said.

He added that in politics, rivals and opponents can be used to one's advantage through deals and strategic negotiations.

Mr. Kyerematen, who was seen as a leading contender for the NPP's presidential ticket, withdrew from the race on Tuesday, September 5.

He cited unfair treatment and intimidation.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Cecilia Dapaah stolen cash case: Suspects sweat over bail conditions
06.09.2023 | Headlines
Woe betide you if you emulate America on LGBTQ+ rights – Daasebre Osei Bonsu II warn MPs
06.09.2023 | Headlines
Limited voter registration: Do it in all electoral areas to allow easy access — Mahama to EC
06.09.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Alans NPP flagbearer withdrawal: Dont forget to pull all your supporters along with you — Stephen Atubiga Alan’s NPP flagbearer withdrawal: Don’t forget to pull all your supporters along...

2 hours ago

NPP flagbearer aspirants to ballot for slots today NPP flagbearer aspirants to ballot for slots today

2 hours ago

Demolish tollbooths or well do it ourselves – Angry drivers to govt Demolish tollbooths or we’ll do it ourselves – Angry drivers to gov’t

2 hours ago

We must strategically overhaul Ghanas structures – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah We must strategically overhaul Ghana’s structures – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

2 hours ago

I'll announce my next political move soon – Alan I'll announce my next political move soon – Alan

2 hours ago

Sylvester Tetteh NPP Flagbearer race: We’re disappointed in Alan for pulling out – Sly Tetteh

2 hours ago

Empirical evidence suggests galamsey fight not yielding positive results – Ashigbey Empirical evidence suggests galamsey fight not yielding positive results – Ashig...

3 hours ago

The Wagner Group, whose private mercenaries have been accused of brutalities as they helped Russian forces fighting in Ukraine, was led by Yevgeny Prigozhin until his death in a plane crash on August 23, 2023. By Alexander NEMENOV AFPFile UK to ban Russia's Wagner Group as 'terrorist' organisation

3 hours ago

NPP presidential primaries: More will pull out after Alan – Prof. Ransford Gyampo NPP presidential primaries: More will pull out after Alan – Prof. Ransford Gyamp...

3 hours ago

Prof. Ransford Gyampo with IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare Useless call by party-footsoldier police officers for an IGP who will rig electi...

Just in....
body-container-line