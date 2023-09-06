Alan’s NPP flagbearer withdrawal: Don’t forget to pull all your supporters along with you — Stephen Atubiga

Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer aspirant Stephen Atubiga has advised Alan Kyerematen to take his supporters along after withdrawing from the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer race.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Mr Atubiga said the move can help him grab a very good bargaining opportunity with other aspirants who may need his help.

"Alan should not forget to pull all those who supported him along in any decision or bargaining opportunity that comes his way,” he wrote.

Mr. Atubiga said the former Trade Minister’s withdrawal was strategic, just as he withdrew to allow John Mahama through some time back.

He advised Bawumia and Ken Agyapong to use this opportunity to engage Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen for his support to widen their base.

“Both Dr. Bawumia and Hon Kennedy should all take advantage of poaching Alan in trying to win his support,” Atubiga said.

He added that in politics, rivals and opponents can be used to one's advantage through deals and strategic negotiations.

Mr. Kyerematen, who was seen as a leading contender for the NPP's presidential ticket, withdrew from the race on Tuesday, September 5.

He cited unfair treatment and intimidation.