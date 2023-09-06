Ghana’s fight against illegal mining activities is nowhere near positive gains — Ken Ashigbey disagrees with Akufo-Addo

06.09.2023 LISTEN

Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey, the Convener for the Media Coalition against illegal mining has dismissed President Akufo-Addo's claims that Ghana's campaign against illegal mining is yielding positive results.

According to Mr. Ashigbey, there is nothing positive to show.

Speaking on Accra-based Citi FM, Dr. Ashigbey said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s recent remarks on the galamsey fight are not supported by facts.

He argued that the effects of galamsey are evident in the rising water tariffs, the number of stillbirths, and child deformities in mining areas due to the pollution of water bodies.

“The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) imposed an increase in water tariffs, and the reason is the cost of water treatment. The chemicals that the Ghana Water Company is using are no longer effective, and we also see situations where there are a lot of stillbirths and child deformities as a result of the polluted waters. In the recent past, Otumfuo has had to destool some chiefs because of their involvement in galamsey, and we have seen a lot of destruction to a lot of our forests.

“We have heard that the Bui Dam is under threat from galamsey. We recently saw the Minister for Roads and Highways cause the arrest of some excavators that were going into the forest. He said that these are people who are not patriotic citizens. We also had the situation where the president had to dismiss the Bosome Freho MCE for confessing to illegality,” Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey stated.

Speaking at the 2023 Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, Kenya, the President noted that the ban on galamsey, which has been destroying water bodies and forest reserves, has helped to reduce the country’s carbon emissions.

President Akufo-Addo added that several flagship policy initiatives such as planting for food and jobs, one village, one dam, and the ban on illegal mining have all contributed to reducing carbon emissions and building the country’s resilience to the impact of climate change.