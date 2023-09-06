Teenager dies in an attempt to protect community from illegal mining activities; we urge Akufo-Addo to intervene—Concerned Citizens

06.09.2023 LISTEN

Groups of Concerned Citizens fighting illicit mining and environmental degradation have urged the Presidency to act swiftly to preserve lives.

According to them, communities in Sefwi Abrokofe and other galamsey-affected regions have reportedly seen a rise in illegal mining-related activities.

Awula Serwah, the founder and organizer of Eco-conscious Citizens, said in a statement that a teenager was murdered in a shooting incident in the town of Sefwi Abrokofe.

“We the undersigned register our outrage at the shooting of teenagers by illegal miners at Sefwi Abrokofe, in the Sefwi Juaboso District.

“We note that according to the Police Service, the person who allegedly shot the teenagers at Sefwi Abrokofe, killing one and injuring two has now been arrested and is in police custody,” Awula Serwah stated.

The Groups of Concerned Citizens are calling on President Nana Akufo-Addo to put a halt to these activities by taking drastic measures.

Below is the statement by the Group of Concerned Citizens

PRESS RELEASE

4th September 2023

Concerned Citizens Call For Justice For Teenagers Shot By Security Officer Of Chinese Illegal Miners

A group of concerned citizens is calling for the Police Service to protect communities from illegal miners and their agents in Sefwi Abrokofe and other galamsey affected communities. It has produced the following communique seeking justice for the teenagers shot by a security officer of Chinese illegal miners:

We the undersigned register our outrage at the shooting of teenagers by illegal miners at Sefwi Abrokofe, in the Sefwi Juaboso District.

We note that according to the Police Service, the person who allegedly shot the teenagers at Sefwi Abrokofe, killing one and injuring two has now been arrested and is in police custody.

The Ghana Police Service has a mandate “to protect and preserve internal security of the country through law enforcement”, and we urge the Police to act on its mandate, by protecting the Sefwi Abrokofe community from illegal miners.

We also urge Operation Halt to end the activities of illegal miners in Sefwi Abrokofe and other communities including Sefwi Boinzan, Sefwi Agyemsndiem, Asempaneye, Kwawkrom, Mafia, and Bonsu Nkwanta.

Reports reaching us that the Police arrested the brother of the deceased teenager before arresting the person who shot the teenagers are unbelievable. We find it worrying that a grieving family should be subjected to further trauma.

We thank the Boinzan assembly man for securing the release of the teenager who was arrested.

The perception should not be that there is a pattern of protecting alleged criminals rather than those whose safety and livelihood is being threatened.

Recently, Environmental Activists in Assemkrom trying to protect their environment from illegal miners were arrested on what they believe to be trumped up charges.

Our information is that the teenagers took the advice of the President to be “active citizens, not spectators”, and were protecting their environment from the destructive activities of illegal miners. They put their lives on the line, and sadly one lost his life. This is not the first time young people protecting the environment have been killed. Ghanaians have a constitutional right to feel safe in their own country.

Armed illegal miners pose a clear and present danger.

We respectfully call on His Excellency the President to focus on restoring the constitutional and democratic rights of Ghanaians that have been snatched by armed illegal miners, cause the removal of illegal miners who have invaded our communities and ensure that sanity is restored, before contemplating invading Niger or any other country.

Signed

Awula Serwah

Eco-Conscious Citizens

https://Linktr.ee/EcoConsciousCitizens

Kwaku, Eco-Conscious Citizen

Nana Asante, Global Afrikan Congress

Nii Maama, Eco-Conscious Citizen

Elizabeth Allua Vaah, Ghana Environmental Advocacy Group

Bright Kwaku Bobby

Ghana Environmental Advocacy Group

Richard Kwaku Tetteh Asumah, Citizens Across Cultures Foundation

Kofi Brako-Asamoah

Centre for Environment and Rural Development.

Iddrisu B. Kudus

Civic Ghana Alliance

Oliver Asante, Eco-Conscious Citizen

Stephanie Nkansah, Concerned Citizen

Maxwell Ankamah

Atronsu Youths and Farmers against Community Mining/Small Scale Mining

Pastor Prince Benjamin Mawutor

Eco Conscious Citizen

Kenneth Agyir

Youth Alliance for Green Ghana (YAGG)

Edwin Kweku Andoh Baffour on behalf of Food Sovereignty Ghana

Koku Akwayena, Concerned Citizen

Perk Pomeyie,

Ghana Youth Environmental Movement (GYEM)

Kwesi Nemi

Ghana Environmental Advocacy Group

Patrick Japhet Danso

Atronsu Youths and Farmers against Community Mining/Small Scale Mining