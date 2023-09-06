ModernGhana logo
NPP presidential primaries: More will pull out after Alan – Prof. Ransford Gyampo

06.09.2023 LISTEN

Senior lecturer at the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana, Prof. Ransford Gyampo is not surprised by the decision of Alan Kyerematen to pull out of the flagbearer race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Reacting to the announcement by the former Minister for Trade and Industry, Prof. Ransford Gyampo said he already warned this will happen if things are not done fairly in the process of electing a new flagbearer for the ruling party.

According to the Political Science lecture, it is very likely that more aspirants will follow in the footsteps of Alan Kyerematen.

“I warned that if things aren’t done fairly, there could be breakup. I also warned about the public comments of those expected to be seen as neutral arbiters. There will be more pull-outs. This isn’t the NPP BJ da Rocha and others led,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo said.

Alan Kyerematen on Tuesday, September 5, announced his withdrawal from the NPP presidential primaries as he expressed concern about the lack of fairness.

He said he believes the Super Delegates Congress held by the party was tactically skewed to favour one particular aspirant.

“After having carefully analysed the results of the said elections, it is absolutely clear to me from events leading to, during and after the elections, that the Special Delegates Conference was strategically and tactically skewed in favour of one particular Aspirant.

“In light of the foregoing, I wish to confirm that I am honourably withdrawing from the process that will lead to the Presidential Primaries to be held on the 4th of November 2023,” Alan Kyerematen said in a release.

