Useless call by party-footsoldier police officers for an IGP who will rig elections will fail – Prof. Gyampo

Senior lecturer at the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo has admonished the Inspector-General Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to stay focused in the execution of his mandate.

In a statement on Facebook, Prof. Gyampo urged the IGP not to pay attention to the plot by some policemen to get him removed from the top position in the service.

He insists that the useless call by New Patriotic Party (NPP) party footsoldiers for the IGP to be replaced in order for a new IGP to help the ruling government to rig the 2024 General Election will not yield fruits.

“The only good thing about President Akufo Addo’s inability to reshuffle is that, the very competent Dampare will stay to do his work. The useless call by party-footsoldier police officers for an IGP who will rig elections will fail. Dampare, remain focus,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo said in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Committee setup to up to investigate the leaked audio tape of the plot to remove the IGP is continuing its probe this week.

It has so far questioned Chief Bugri Naabu and the two main police officers heard on the tape plotting to get Dr. George Akuffo Dampare kicked out.

