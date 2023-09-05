ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
05.09.2023 Headlines

Contesting election 2024 as an Independent Candidate not an option for Alan – Sylvester Tetteh

Contesting election 2024 as an Independent Candidate not an option for Alan – SylvesterTetteh
05.09.2023 LISTEN

The Greater Accra campaign coordinator for Alan Kyerematen, Sylvester Tetteh has indicated that the decision by the former Minister for Trade and Industry to withdraw from the flagbearer race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is difficult to take.

Speaking to Asempa FM on Tuesday during the ‘Ekosii sen’ programme, the Member of Parliament for Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro said although Alan has pulled out of the race, he is not considering contesting the 2024 general elections as an Independent Candidate.

“I don’t think going Independent is a consideration. In this country, no one will become president as an independent candidate in 2024. It’s not part of his consideration,” Sylvester Tetteh said.

According to the Majority MP, although Alan Kyerematen is no more in the flagbearer race, any of the NPP candidates who will be elected as flagbearer will beat John Dramani Mahama in the next general elections.

He said, “We thought Alan would have made winning the 2024 General Election easier. However, whoever wins the NPP primaries is better than Mahama and will lead us to victory.”

In his press release announcing his decision to withdraw from the NPP flagbearer race, Alan Kyerematen said the process has not been fair.

He also argued that after analyzing the recently held Super Delegates Congress, he has come to the conclusion that it was tactically skewed to favour one particular person.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Bawumia commissions automated premix fuel dispensing and monitoring system
05.09.2023 | Headlines
Election 2024: Will Alan go independent or form his own party – Clement Apaak quizzes
05.09.2023 | Headlines
Flagbearer race: NPP treading on dangerous path to self-destruction – Alan quits over 'unprecedented' election mafiasm, intimidation
05.09.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Contesting election 2024 as an Independent Candidate not an option for Alan – SylvesterTetteh Contesting election 2024 as an Independent Candidate not an option for Alan – Sy...

1 hour ago

Dr. Clement Apaak Election 2024: Will Alan go independent or form his own party – Clement Apaak qu...

2 hours ago

Flagbearer race: NPP treading on dangerous path to self-destruction – Alan quits over 'unprecedented' election mafiasm, intimidation Flagbearer race: NPP treading on dangerous path to self-destruction – Alan quits...

2 hours ago

How did NPP get here with election violence — Alan ditches NPP flagbearer race "How did NPP get here with election violence" — Alan ditches NPP flagbearer race

2 hours ago

Breaking News: Alan runs away from NPP flagbearer race Breaking News: Alan runs away from NPP flagbearer race

2 hours ago

Super Delegates Conference was strategically, tactically skewed in favour of one aspirant – Alan Super Delegates Conference was strategically, tactically skewed in favour of one...

2 hours ago

two girls, Elizabeth, 12, and Diana, 16 in the river Two girls drown in Mankran River on their way from school

2 hours ago

OSP invokes statutory power to re-freeze bank accounts, investments of Cecilia Dapaah OSP invokes statutory power to re-freeze bank accounts, investments of Cecilia D...

2 hours ago

Dont ban activities of school groups because of death of chief priest – NUGS to Universities Don’t ban activities of school groups because of death of chief priest – NUGS to...

3 hours ago

Niger crisis: Key locations in Niamey, the Nigerien capital. By Valentin RAKOVSKY, Laurence SAUBADU AFP France discussing withdrawal of 'certain military elements' from Niger

Just in....
body-container-line