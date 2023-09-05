Contesting election 2024 as an Independent Candidate not an option for Alan – Sylvester Tetteh

05.09.2023 LISTEN

The Greater Accra campaign coordinator for Alan Kyerematen, Sylvester Tetteh has indicated that the decision by the former Minister for Trade and Industry to withdraw from the flagbearer race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is difficult to take.

Speaking to Asempa FM on Tuesday during the ‘Ekosii sen’ programme, the Member of Parliament for Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro said although Alan has pulled out of the race, he is not considering contesting the 2024 general elections as an Independent Candidate.

“I don’t think going Independent is a consideration. In this country, no one will become president as an independent candidate in 2024. It’s not part of his consideration,” Sylvester Tetteh said.

According to the Majority MP, although Alan Kyerematen is no more in the flagbearer race, any of the NPP candidates who will be elected as flagbearer will beat John Dramani Mahama in the next general elections.

He said, “We thought Alan would have made winning the 2024 General Election easier. However, whoever wins the NPP primaries is better than Mahama and will lead us to victory.”

In his press release announcing his decision to withdraw from the NPP flagbearer race, Alan Kyerematen said the process has not been fair.

He also argued that after analyzing the recently held Super Delegates Congress, he has come to the conclusion that it was tactically skewed to favour one particular person.