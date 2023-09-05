ModernGhana logo
Election 2024: Will Alan go independent or form his own party – Clement Apaak quizzes

Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has reacted to Alan Kyerematen’s decision to withdraw from the flagbearer race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In the release issued on Tuesday, September 5, the former Minister of Trade and Industry said he believes the processes leading to the November primaries of his party have been unfair.

According to Mr Alan, the Super Delegates Congress organised by the NPP recently was also skewed in favour of one particular candidate.

“After having carefully analysed the results of the said elections, it is absolutely clear to me from events leading to, during and after the elections, that the Special Delegates Conference was strategically and tactically skewed in favour of one particular Aspirant.

“In light of the foregoing, I wish to confirm that I am honourably withdrawing from the process that will lead to the Presidential Primaries to be held on the 4th of November 2023,” Alan Kyerematen said in his release.

Reacting to the news, Dr. Clement Apaak is wondering whether Mr Alan Kyerematen will consider contesting the presidency in the 2024 general elections as an Independent Candidate or if he will join the camp of any of the NPP flagbearer aspirants.

“Alan withdraws from NPP Flagbearer race. Says the process was set up and skewed to favour a particular candidate (Bawumia). He doesn't believe the next phase of process will be fair. We wait to see what happens next. Will he go independent or form a party or join Bawumia or Ken?” the Minority MP asked in a post on Twitter.

