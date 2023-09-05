Flagbearer race: NPP treading on dangerous path to self-destruction – Alan quits over 'unprecedented' election mafiasm, intimidation

Flagbearer contender of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen, has withdrawn from the November 4 contest.

Among other things, the former Trade Minister cites some alleged foul play in the August 26 Special Delegates Conference as a reason for his decision.

"After having carefully analysed the results of the said elections, it is absolutely clear to me from events leading to, during, and after the elections, that the Special Delegates Conference was strategically and tactically skewed in favour of one particular aspirant.

Mr. Kyerematen continued, "The question I keep asking myself is, How did we get here as a party in the first place, and how far are we prepared to tread on this dangerous path to self-destruction?"

"Regrettably, I am not convinced that the circumstances I have referred to earlier, will not persist or even be escalated in the next round of elections, for which balloting is scheduled for Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

"In light of the foregoing, I wish to confirm that I am honourably withdrawing from the process that will lead to the Presidential Primaries to be held on November 4, 2023. In the coming weeks, I will provide an indication of the role that I will play in politics in Ghana after consultations with my family and other well-wishers, various stakeholders, and interest groups," Mr Alan Kyerematen lamented in a statement issued on Tuesday, September 5.

At the NPP Special Delegates Conference, Alan Kyerematen garnered 95 out of 961 votes to place third. The Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia polled 629 (68.15%) to emerge at the top and shockingly, Kennedy Agyapong, garnered 132 (14.30%) to emerge second.

The turn of events left many surprised, as many expected the 4-time flagbearer aspirant to have pulled more votes considering his familiarity with the race.