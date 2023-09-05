ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Flagbearer race: NPP treading on dangerous path to self-destruction – Alan quits over 'unprecedented' election mafiasm, intimidation

Headlines Flagbearer race: NPP treading on dangerous path to self-destruction – Alan quits over 'unprecedented' election mafiasm, intimidation
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Flagbearer contender of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen, has withdrawn from the November 4 contest.

Among other things, the former Trade Minister cites some alleged foul play in the August 26 Special Delegates Conference as a reason for his decision.

"After having carefully analysed the results of the said elections, it is absolutely clear to me from events leading to, during, and after the elections, that the Special Delegates Conference was strategically and tactically skewed in favour of one particular aspirant.

Mr. Kyerematen continued, "The question I keep asking myself is, How did we get here as a party in the first place, and how far are we prepared to tread on this dangerous path to self-destruction?"

"Regrettably, I am not convinced that the circumstances I have referred to earlier, will not persist or even be escalated in the next round of elections, for which balloting is scheduled for Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

"In light of the foregoing, I wish to confirm that I am honourably withdrawing from the process that will lead to the Presidential Primaries to be held on November 4, 2023. In the coming weeks, I will provide an indication of the role that I will play in politics in Ghana after consultations with my family and other well-wishers, various stakeholders, and interest groups," Mr Alan Kyerematen lamented in a statement issued on Tuesday, September 5.

At the NPP Special Delegates Conference, Alan Kyerematen garnered 95 out of 961 votes to place third. The Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia polled 629 (68.15%) to emerge at the top and shockingly, Kennedy Agyapong, garnered 132 (14.30%) to emerge second.

The turn of events left many surprised, as many expected the 4-time flagbearer aspirant to have pulled more votes considering his familiarity with the race.

95202384530-wbrevihuto-a6fe2651-367c-4172-af77-21e0bb13c73c.jpeg

95202384530-h40o2s6eey-9f5910cb-fcd0-44da-80e5-10e7ecdef34c.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Bawumia commissions automated premix fuel dispensing and monitoring system
05.09.2023 | Headlines
Contesting election 2024 as an Independent Candidate not an option for Alan – Sylvester Tetteh
05.09.2023 | Headlines
Election 2024: Will Alan go independent or form his own party – Clement Apaak quizzes
05.09.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Contesting election 2024 as an Independent Candidate not an option for Alan – SylvesterTetteh Contesting election 2024 as an Independent Candidate not an option for Alan – Sy...

1 hour ago

Dr. Clement Apaak Election 2024: Will Alan go independent or form his own party – Clement Apaak qu...

2 hours ago

Flagbearer race: NPP treading on dangerous path to self-destruction – Alan quits over 'unprecedented' election mafiasm, intimidation Flagbearer race: NPP treading on dangerous path to self-destruction – Alan quits...

2 hours ago

How did NPP get here with election violence — Alan ditches NPP flagbearer race "How did NPP get here with election violence" — Alan ditches NPP flagbearer race

2 hours ago

Breaking News: Alan runs away from NPP flagbearer race Breaking News: Alan runs away from NPP flagbearer race

2 hours ago

Super Delegates Conference was strategically, tactically skewed in favour of one aspirant – Alan Super Delegates Conference was strategically, tactically skewed in favour of one...

2 hours ago

two girls, Elizabeth, 12, and Diana, 16 in the river Two girls drown in Mankran River on their way from school

2 hours ago

OSP invokes statutory power to re-freeze bank accounts, investments of Cecilia Dapaah OSP invokes statutory power to re-freeze bank accounts, investments of Cecilia D...

2 hours ago

Dont ban activities of school groups because of death of chief priest – NUGS to Universities Don’t ban activities of school groups because of death of chief priest – NUGS to...

3 hours ago

Niger crisis: Key locations in Niamey, the Nigerien capital. By Valentin RAKOVSKY, Laurence SAUBADU AFP France discussing withdrawal of 'certain military elements' from Niger

Just in....
body-container-line