ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
05.09.2023 Headlines

Breaking News: Alan runs away from NPP flagbearer race

Breaking News: Alan runs away from NPP flagbearer race
05.09.2023 LISTEN

The flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Alan Kyerematen has pulled out of the race three months to the November 4 primaries.

He said events leading to, during and after the elections, clearly showed that the Special Delegates Conference held on August 26 was strategically and tactically skewed in favour of one particular aspirant, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Mr Kyerematen noted that the pronouncements made by some leading party members before and after the elections, also lend weight to his observations.

He added that the fact that his Polling Agent in the North East Region has suffered severe damage to his eye, arising from his bold and courageous effort to ensure compliance with the very rules and regulations for the conduct of the elections as approved by the Presidential Elections Committee also give weight to his observation.

"In light of the foregoing, I wish to confirm that I am honourably withdrawing from the process that will lead to the Presidential Primaries to be held on the 4th of November 2023," he stated.

According to him, in the upcoming weeks, he will provide an indication of the role that he will play in politics in Ghana, after consultations with his family and other well-wishers, various stakeholders and interest groups.

Read full statement below:

DOWNLOAD PDF: [95202383413-0e72xljwwr-camscanner-09-05-2023-1746.pdf]

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Bawumia commissions automated premix fuel dispensing and monitoring system
05.09.2023 | Headlines
Contesting election 2024 as an Independent Candidate not an option for Alan – Sylvester Tetteh
05.09.2023 | Headlines
Election 2024: Will Alan go independent or form his own party – Clement Apaak quizzes
05.09.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Contesting election 2024 as an Independent Candidate not an option for Alan – SylvesterTetteh Contesting election 2024 as an Independent Candidate not an option for Alan – Sy...

1 hour ago

Dr. Clement Apaak Election 2024: Will Alan go independent or form his own party – Clement Apaak qu...

2 hours ago

Flagbearer race: NPP treading on dangerous path to self-destruction – Alan quits over 'unprecedented' election mafiasm, intimidation Flagbearer race: NPP treading on dangerous path to self-destruction – Alan quits...

2 hours ago

How did NPP get here with election violence — Alan ditches NPP flagbearer race "How did NPP get here with election violence" — Alan ditches NPP flagbearer race

2 hours ago

Breaking News: Alan runs away from NPP flagbearer race Breaking News: Alan runs away from NPP flagbearer race

2 hours ago

Super Delegates Conference was strategically, tactically skewed in favour of one aspirant – Alan Super Delegates Conference was strategically, tactically skewed in favour of one...

2 hours ago

two girls, Elizabeth, 12, and Diana, 16 in the river Two girls drown in Mankran River on their way from school

2 hours ago

OSP invokes statutory power to re-freeze bank accounts, investments of Cecilia Dapaah OSP invokes statutory power to re-freeze bank accounts, investments of Cecilia D...

2 hours ago

Dont ban activities of school groups because of death of chief priest – NUGS to Universities Don’t ban activities of school groups because of death of chief priest – NUGS to...

3 hours ago

Niger crisis: Key locations in Niamey, the Nigerien capital. By Valentin RAKOVSKY, Laurence SAUBADU AFP France discussing withdrawal of 'certain military elements' from Niger

Just in....
body-container-line