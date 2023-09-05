Breaking News: Alan runs away from NPP flagbearer race

05.09.2023 LISTEN

The flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Alan Kyerematen has pulled out of the race three months to the November 4 primaries.

He said events leading to, during and after the elections, clearly showed that the Special Delegates Conference held on August 26 was strategically and tactically skewed in favour of one particular aspirant, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Mr Kyerematen noted that the pronouncements made by some leading party members before and after the elections, also lend weight to his observations.

He added that the fact that his Polling Agent in the North East Region has suffered severe damage to his eye, arising from his bold and courageous effort to ensure compliance with the very rules and regulations for the conduct of the elections as approved by the Presidential Elections Committee also give weight to his observation.

"In light of the foregoing, I wish to confirm that I am honourably withdrawing from the process that will lead to the Presidential Primaries to be held on the 4th of November 2023," he stated.

According to him, in the upcoming weeks, he will provide an indication of the role that he will play in politics in Ghana, after consultations with his family and other well-wishers, various stakeholders and interest groups.