OSP invokes statutory power to re-freeze bank accounts, investments of Cecilia Dapaah

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has issued a press release to update the public on investigations into the huge sums of money in possession of former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

Last week, the High Court, Accra ordered the OSP to unfreeze the bank accounts after it was cited for going contrary to due process.

In its release today, the OSP has announced that it has followed the court order and also returned the seized cash sums of money found at the premises of Madam Dapaah to her.

The OSP, however, insists that its investigation in respect of Cecilia Dapaah for suspected corruption and corruption-related offenses involving the ownership and source(s) of large amounts of money associated with her is still ongoing.

Bent on getting to the bottom of the matter, the OSP has now invoked its statutory powers under section 38(1) of Act 959 and regulation 19(1) of L.I. 2374 to re-freeze the bank accounts and investments of Ms. Dapaah effective 5th September 2023.

According to Special Prosecutor Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng, freezing the bank accounts and investments of Ms. Dapaah is necessary to facilitate the ongoing investigation.

Find more from the press release below: