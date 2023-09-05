Two girls drown in Mankran River on their way from school

Residents of Mankranso in the Ahafo Ano South West District of the Ashanti Region were thrown into a state of shock and disbelief following the drowning of two girls in the Mankran River.

The two girls, Elizabeth, 12, and Diana, 16, were reportedly swept away while crossing the river on their way from school on Monday, September 4, 2023.

Some residents in an interview with this reporter said the two were crossing a wooden bridge on the river when young Elizabeth fell into the river.

They added that her elder sister, Diana in an attempt to save her jumped into the river but were both swept away.

They disclosed that Elizabeth was found one hour after the incident but was pronounced dead after she was rushed to a nearby hospital.

They indicated that 16-year-old Diana, a junior high school student has been missing in the river with residents trying their best to locate her.