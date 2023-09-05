Don't Use Your Phone While Driving -Internet Safety Advocate, Rotimi Onadipe Warns Users

In a bid to promote internet safety in the society, the MD/CEO of Onadipe Technologies and Publisher of Internet Safety Magazine, Rotimi Onadipe, has warned mobile phone users against the use of mobile phone while driving.

Onadipe who regularly informs smartphone users about internet safety, gave the warning during his September 2, 2023 broadcast which was aimed at creating awareness about the dangers associated with the use of mobile phones and how to mitigate them.

He said: "We must be informed that one of the major causes of accidents and untimely deaths in today's digital age is the use of mobile phone while driving.

"It is very unfortunate that many users of mobile phones have become so addicted to their devices to the extent that they make calls, receive calls, send text messages and scroll through the pages of their social media accounts while driving.

The internet safety advocate noted that many accidents and untimely deaths would have been prevented if the victims had not used their phones while they were driving.

"When you drive and use your phone at the same time, your attention will be diverted to your phone and you will not be able to concentrate on your driving. This may eventually lead to accident or untimely death.

"Please save your life and don't put your family members into trouble. Don't kill yourself and create an impression that it's the battle from your father's house that killed you," he added.

"When you use your phone while driving, you are putting many people's lives at risk, including yourself.

"When you are driving, switch off your mobile phone or put it on silent mode.

"Don't make call, receive call, send text message, scroll through your social media pages or do anything with your phone while driving.

"If there is any urgent reason to use your phone when you are driving, stop at a convenient place where you can use the phone and continue your driving when you are through.

"More importantly, if you notice you can't control your addiction to your mobile phone, seek professional help from experts," Onadipe said.