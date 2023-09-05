ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Don't Use Your Phone While Driving -Internet Safety Advocate, Rotimi Onadipe Warns Users

Technology Don't Use Your Phone While Driving -Internet Safety Advocate, Rotimi Onadipe Warns Users
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

In a bid to promote internet safety in the society, the MD/CEO of Onadipe Technologies and Publisher of Internet Safety Magazine, Rotimi Onadipe, has warned mobile phone users against the use of mobile phone while driving.

Onadipe who regularly informs smartphone users about internet safety, gave the warning during his September 2, 2023 broadcast which was aimed at creating awareness about the dangers associated with the use of mobile phones and how to mitigate them.

He said: "We must be informed that one of the major causes of accidents and untimely deaths in today's digital age is the use of mobile phone while driving.

"It is very unfortunate that many users of mobile phones have become so addicted to their devices to the extent that they make calls, receive calls, send text messages and scroll through the pages of their social media accounts while driving.

The internet safety advocate noted that many accidents and untimely deaths would have been prevented if the victims had not used their phones while they were driving.

"When you drive and use your phone at the same time, your attention will be diverted to your phone and you will not be able to concentrate on your driving. This may eventually lead to accident or untimely death.

"Please save your life and don't put your family members into trouble. Don't kill yourself and create an impression that it's the battle from your father's house that killed you," he added.

"When you use your phone while driving, you are putting many people's lives at risk, including yourself.

"When you are driving, switch off your mobile phone or put it on silent mode.

"Don't make call, receive call, send text message, scroll through your social media pages or do anything with your phone while driving.

"If there is any urgent reason to use your phone when you are driving, stop at a convenient place where you can use the phone and continue your driving when you are through.

"More importantly, if you notice you can't control your addiction to your mobile phone, seek professional help from experts," Onadipe said.

More from Technology
ModernGhana Links
Twitter to introduce video and audio call features soon – Elon Musk
31.08.2023 | Technology
Online Risks: Online Safety Advocate, Rotimi Onadipe Releases Phone Numbers To Public For Effective Counseling
30.08.2023 | Technology
I'll suspend your Twitter account if you manipulate the creator compensation program – Elon Musk
29.08.2023 | Technology
Top Stories

3 hours ago

I was shocked to see kennedy Agyapong beat Alan; I see Alans time over —Nkrabea Effah Dartey ‘I was shocked to see kennedy Agyapong beat Alan; I see Alan’s time over’ — Nkra...

3 hours ago

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah NPP flagbearer primaries: Alan won’t survive the violence from Bawumia – Omane B...

3 hours ago

Fake News Alert: Akufo-Addo's 'new leader will get us out of dicculties' comment misreported Fake News Alert: Akufo-Addo's 'new leader will get us out of dicculties' comment...

3 hours ago

Election 2024: Vote for me or Osofo Kyiriabosom; otherwise bring Mahama who is better than Akufo-Addo — Prophet Kumchacha Election 2024: ‘Vote for me or Osofo Kyiriabosom; otherwise bring Mahama who is ...

3 hours ago

Viral photo of US policeman taking selfie with Samira Bawumia photoshopped – Fact Check Ghana reveals Viral photo of US policeman taking selfie with Samira Bawumia photoshopped – Fac...

3 hours ago

Kwadwo Nkansah, Ghanaian filmmaker I’m ready to create jobs for my constituency youths – Lil Win on Afigya Kwabre S...

3 hours ago

Kow Essuman, President Akufo-Addo's legal aideleft and Former President John Dramani Mahama Rebranding politically 'terrible product' Mahama hard for NDC – Akufo-Addo’s law...

4 hours ago

Alan Kyerematen, NPP flagbearer aspirant Alan Kyerematen cancels planned press conference, apologizes for inconvenience

4 hours ago

You cannot run from accountability; populating state institutions with NPP cronies wont work—Kwakye Ofosu tells Akufo-Addo You cannot run from accountability; populating state institutions with NPP croni...

4 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah, NPP's National Communications Director left and Edem Agbana, former NDC Deputy Youth Organizer Your hypocrisy unmatched — Edem Agbana clashes with Richard Ahiagbah on Mahama’s...

Just in....
body-container-line