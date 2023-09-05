ModernGhana logo
Mankessim: 29-year-old DJ of Coastal FM found dead in Police cell

Mankessim: 29-year-old DJ of Coastal FM found dead in Police cell
A 29-year-old disk jockey (DJ) with Mankessim-based Coastal FM, Kwame Egyama, who is also a taxi driver, has been found dead in a police cell in Mankessim in the Central Region.

Egyama was arrested by the Jedu Police after he refused to stop for a routine check by a police team. He was taken into police custody but was found dead in the cell the following day.

The death of Egyama has sparked outrage in the community, with many people calling for justice. The police have been urged to conduct a thorough investigation and to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The family of the deceased has expressed shock at the incident and has called for a thorough investigation.

“There was a window at the cell and it would have been difficult for someone to commit a crime. What I heard was that after he committed the act the policemen on duty heard loud noise. They quickly rushed him to the hospital.

“He was not dead at the time but died while at the hospital. I want to know why no family member was present when they took him to the hospital.”

---Citinewsroom

