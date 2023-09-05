PVC driver’s licence to be phased out 2024

ModernGhana logo
Effective March 2024, all Polyvynl Chloride (PVC) cards, Driver’s licence shall be declared invalid, the Driver and Vehicle Licencing Authority (DVLA) has announced.

In a notice to staff, on Monday, 4 September 2023, the DVLA reminded staff that all smart card driver’s licence issued on 17 September 2023 “are due for replacement beginning 17 September 2023.”

Thus holders of the PVC Driver’s license are to present them to the nearest DVLA offices for verification and replacement for smart card driver’s licence.

The replacement exercise is expected to take place from now till March 31, 2024.

