CETAG suspends strike after August salary freezed

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) has suspended its strike action.

CETAG has been on strike for over a month in demand of better conditions of service.

The strike distorted the academic calendar in various colleges across the country.

The strike was called off after a voting supervised by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Association on Monday, September 4, 2023, in which the majority of the members voted to call off the strike action.

The strike compelled the Minister of Education, Yaw Adutwum to intervene by directing the Controller and Accountant General to suspend the August salaries of CETAG members.

95202313605-0h830n4ayt-95202311232-vote

“On the basis of the voting outcome above, the strike is suspended/call-off based on a majority decision with effect from Tuesday, 5th September 2023. CETAG shall advise itself if by 31st of October, 2023 all the Arbitral Awards have not been implemented by the Employer/Ministry of Education.

“ALL MEMBERS ARE EXPECTED TO RESUME WORK LATEST BY THURSDAY, 7TH SEPTEMBER, 2023,” the Association indicated.

-Citi Newsroom

