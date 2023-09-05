ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Italy-IRENA Action for Climate Toolkit conference and workshop held

General News Italy-IRENA Action for Climate Toolkit conference and workshop held
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

In collaboration with I ACT Ghana, the Italian Embassy organized, last 30 August 2023, a workshop for 80 young people on youth action for climate change in the framework of the Italy-IRENA Action for Climate Toolkit (I ACT) in Ghana.

In attendance were H.E Daniela D’Orlandi, Ambassador of Italy to Ghana and Togo; Hon. Rev. Ntim Fordjour, Ghana’s Deputy Minister of Education; Rocky Dawuni, UN Goodwill Ambassador for Africa for UN Environment; Paulina Rozycka, Team Leader at Infrastructure and Sustainable Development Section of the European Union Delegation to Ghana; Kobina Okyne, Environmental Specialist at the World Bank; and Patience Agyekum, Head of Climate Change and Policy Programs at the Strategic Youth Network for Development, SYND.

Speaking at the event, H.E Daniela D’Orlandi highlighted the commitment of the Italian government to climate action through various initiatives, including the Youth4Climate Global Initiative, an increased contribution to climate finance, the financial support for the development of the Ghana Shea Landscape Emission Reductions Project and working with IRENA and partners to create the I ACT programme.

On his part, Hon Rev. Ntim Fordjour mentioned that the Government of Ghana and its partners are adding climate change and sustainability to the country's educational curriculum. Also, speakers at the event highlighted the need for collaboration, innovation and partnership with young people to take action for the environment.

The participants were also taken through a workshop on the use of renewable energy to address the adverse impact of climate change and promote sustainable development with youth-led action at the center to drive this change. The workshop was crowned with a panel discussion featuring speakers from Civil Society, Youth Groups and Development Agencies.

The I ACT programme, a new global initiative that empowers young leaders as peer educators for climate action was created by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), SDG 7 Youth Constituency, UNICEF, and the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. In Ghana, the I ACT programme has reached up to date 1,000 young people and is implemented by Abednego Brandy Opey, Michael Mfum Asare, Justina Amoah, Frank Sekyere and Winifred Awinpoya Atanga, with the support of the Italian Embassy.

More from General News
ModernGhana Links
Bright Yaw Hodzor wins 2023 40 Under 40 Award for Architecture and Interior Design
05.09.2023 | General News
SEDAT 2023 Conference seeks to explore dynamic intersections of innovation, technology, and future trends in HR industry — Patricia Abena Kissi
05.09.2023 | General News
Pamitouch Foundation pilots TTAG Goes Digital initiative at Accra College of Education
05.09.2023 | General News
Top Stories

2 hours ago

NDC shall defeat violent NPP mob in 2024 — Omane Boamah NDC shall defeat violent NPP mob in 2024 — Omane Boamah

2 hours ago

Police are just fear-mongering, thinking our demo will turn into military coup – Mahama Ayariga Police are just fear-mongering, thinking our demo will turn into military coup –...

2 hours ago

Alan suspends todays public address Alan suspends today’s public address

2 hours ago

We can only fight economic crimes seriously with firmly rooted investigative, punitive and deterrent system – Godfred Dame We can only fight economic crimes seriously with firmly rooted investigative, pu...

2 hours ago

GTEC to face PAC over delays in accrediting tertiary programmes GTEC to face PAC over delays in accrediting tertiary programmes

2 hours ago

Land for new BoG headoffice embroiled in legal battle; state may pay GHS400m in compensation – Ablakwa Land for new BoG headoffice embroiled in legal battle; state may pay GHS400m in ...

2 hours ago

Stop running down judiciary, its dangerous precedent – Gary Nimako tells Mahama Stop running down judiciary, it’s dangerous precedent – Gary Nimako tells Mahama

4 hours ago

Mahama mourns tragic death of Opoku Ware II Hall chief priest Mahama mourns tragic death of Opoku Ware II Hall chief priest

4 hours ago

Menzgold customers would've gotten justice if A-G hadnt wasted time on political squabble – Franklin Cudjoe Menzgold customers would've gotten justice if A-G hadn’t wasted time on politica...

4 hours ago

Mahamas comment on appointment of judges dangerous, amounts to potential corruption of the bench – Ahiagbah Mahama’s comment on appointment of judges dangerous, amounts to potential corrup...

Just in....
body-container-line