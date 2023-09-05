ModernGhana logo
05.09.2023 Crime & Punishment

Fake KATH doctor grabbed

05.09.2023 LISTEN

A fake medical doctor at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region has been arrested.

Hospital staff who suspected Williams Cyril Kohen of impersonation raised an alarm and effected a citizen's arrest.

They later handed over the suspect to the hospital's police, which, in turn, transferred the case to the Central Police Command for further investigation.

The middle-aged man came under scrutiny during routine hospital rounds, leading staff to verify their suspicions.

The hospital's Public Relations Officer, Mr Kwame Frimpong, highlighted to the media that the institution had implemented security measures to prevent such occurrences.

He emphasised the hospital's team-based system, where all team members are well-known to each other, making it difficult for unauthorized individuals to join.

Additionally, he said an electronic medical records system is in place, ensuring that only authorised staff with specific passwords can attend to patients and manage medical cases.

"Once you don’t have the password because you are not a staff or member of the medical teams you cannot even attend to the patient", he noted.

-Classfmonline

