Mahama mourns tragic death of Opoku Ware II Hall chief priest

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has described as tragic the death of the chief priest of Opoku Ware II Hall, Prosper Owusu.

The Chief Priest of Opoku Ware Hall at the Akenten Appiah-Minkah University of Skills Training (AAMUSTED) was confirmed dead at the Komfo Anokye Teaching (KATH) in Kumasi over the weekend.

The level 300 student who is a member of the Dons spiritual group on the campus was hospitalized after sustaining severe burns while performing rituals on campus.

Reacting to the death of the 23-year-old, Mr Mahama extended his condolences to the family of the deceased and the university community.

“I've heard news of the tragic death of a young third-year mathematics student of the former UEW Kumasi Campus. As chief priest of Opoku Ware II Hall, Prosper Owusu died of burns he sustained from fire during activities in the hall.

“It is always a tragedy to lose a young, promising life. We mourn his unfortunate death. My condolences to the family and the university community,” John Dramani Mahama said in a post.

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has commended the university authorities for taking swift action and cautioning young students to avoid engaging in risky activities that can lead to fatalities.